New Zealand
1News

Unemployment rate lifts again - Stats NZ

11:11am
The underutilisation rate went up from 9.1% to 9.8% - fuelled by the growth in underemployed part-timers were wanted and were available to work more hours.

The underutilisation rate went up from 9.1% to 9.8% - fuelled by the growth in underemployed part-timers were wanted and were available to work more hours. (Source: 1News)

New Zealand's unemployment rate has increased to 3.6% in the June 2023 quarter, Stats NZ said.

Last quarter's rate was 3.4%.

The underutilisation rate went up from 9.1% to 9.8% - fuelled by the growth in underemployed part-timers who wanted and were available to work more hours.

“Despite the strong quarterly increase, the June 2023 quarter underutilisation rate remains relatively low compared with historic averages,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

Also in the June quarter, annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

“Annual wage costs continued to increase at historically high rates this quarter, equal to the 4.3% annual increase last quarter,” business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said.

Speaking before the figures were released, Rob Clark of seek.co.nz said there had been a roughly 20% decline in jobs ads in June, compared to June last year. There were about 25,000 jobs on his site, which was still a strong number.

"Remembering that last year was an exceptional year, so we have to be mindful of that, if we think about how that compares to June 2019 it's about 5% up so we describe it as a correcting of the market."

He said June was a strong month for engineering, construction, trades and services, but weaker for hospitality and tourism.

“I think the recovery is at different speeds for different industries, hospitality and tourism have had a really tough time of it, we've now had a net migration of 100,000, so obviously more international candidates in the market, good news, but offset by fewer jobs available."

New ZealandEmploymentEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Willis rejects Labour criticism of policy costings: 'It will add up'

Willis rejects Labour criticism of policy costings: 'It will add up'

National's deputy leader criticised Labour for not acting on a plan for an independent policy costing service - an effort National had blocked in 2019.

10:24am

Major bank's mortgage rate hike 'out of step' with industry

Major bank's mortgage rate hike 'out of step' with industry

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said nothing has happened recently to firmly explain the lift in borrowing costs.

2:59pm

Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

Tue, Aug 1

Rolleston prisoners celebrate building 150 homes in programme

Rolleston prisoners celebrate building 150 homes in programme

Mon, Jul 31

1:42

Massey Uni speech-language therapy students speak out to save staff

Massey Uni speech-language therapy students speak out to save staff

Sun, Jul 30

2:07

Te Whatu Ora confirms more than 300 jobs cut

Te Whatu Ora confirms more than 300 jobs cut

Fri, Jul 28

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Suburbs that see the most car crashes in NZ revealed

Suburbs that see the most car crashes in NZ revealed

31 mins ago

US cop held family at gunpoint after making typo running plates

US cop held family at gunpoint after making typo running plates

46 mins ago

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

11:38am

Fake scientific jargon being used to sell wellness products

4:43

Fake scientific jargon being used to sell wellness products

11:23am

World Cup: Eden Park apologises after false alarm during match

World Cup: Eden Park apologises after false alarm during match

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6