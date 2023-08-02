Taranaki woman with stage 3 cancer victim of hit-and-run

A Taranaki woman battling cancer was a victim of a hit-and-run on July 27 and needs help finding the driver that collided with her.

In the midst of her battle with stage three parathyroid cancer, Amy Lapwood is now left without a vehicle after the collision last Thursday, her car being her "lifeline" to help her reach her next round of radiation treatment.

A man in a grey Jeep collided with her at the intersection between Opunake Rd and Palmer Rd in Mahoe, Lapwood telling Breakfast this morning that he had pulled over to check his grille after the crash, but then pulled away without checking on her.

She feels enraged at the lack of compassion that was shown and is asking for help in identifying the man and his vehicle.

"I felt less than an animal," she told Breakfast, "people pick animals off the side of the road... at least they had that compassion, I had none from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sir, you left me on the side of the road," she spoke directly to the camera.

"You went. You headed northbound. You left me. That shows no humanity."

Police have been contacted for comment.