Phoenix sign academy player currently banned for homophobic slur

The Phoenix have signed one of their academy players on a three-year contract but he won't be able to play with the team immediately due to a suspension he's currently serving for making a homophobic comment in a match.

The Phoenix announced this afternoon 19-year-old midfielder Fin Conchie will join the professional ranks this season having previously played two years in their reserves side and featuring heavily in New Zealand's recent campaign at the under-20 FIFA World Cup.

His signing however is marred by a 10-match ban he is currently serving after previously making a homophobic comment while playing for the Phoenix reserves in a Central League match against Petone in July.

Conchie can still train with the team but will miss the start of their Australia Cup campaign this Friday.

"It’s frustrating not being able to join the boys out on the field in a competitive match," Conchie said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But at the same time it’s allowed me to step back and look at some of the things I need to change and work on over the next couple of months so when my time does come in the A-League I can step up as best as possible."

Originally from Hamilton, Conchie played his junior football at Claudelands Rovers and Melville United before moving to Wellington in 2019 to join the Phoenix academy.

After years with the reserves, Conchie spent time training with the first team last month and impressed new Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano.

Fin Conchie challenges Auckland United's Will Stephen during a National League Championship match. (Source: Photosport)

"Since Fin’s joined us from the reserves he’s done exceptionally well at training and in our internal games,” Italiano said.

"I wanted to see how he coped in the environment with the senior players and he’s adapted well to the pace, so for me it was a no brainer to sign him.

"We feel Fin has all the qualities to make the next step up. He’s a smart player, good in tight areas, technically sound, and he’s versatile. He’s a six but he can also potentially play as a 10."

ADVERTISEMENT

Conchie said he was proud to sign his first professional contract with the Phoenix.

"I moved away from home when I was 15 to join the Phoenix academy so the club is really close to my heart," he said.

"Because I’m a Kiwi through and through, and I have no other passport, I always saw the Phoenix as the place where I’d begin my career and progress into professional football.

"I’ve really enjoyed playing for the club over the last four and a half years and this is the next step in my career, which is just starting."