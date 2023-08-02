New Zealand
Pair assaulted in 'brazen' Whangārei jewellery store robbery

5:43pm
Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

Six people have been arrested after a pair were "brazenly" assaulted during the alleged robbery of a Whangārei jewellery store this afternoon.

The group arrived in a stolen vehicle, before entering the store on Cameron St, in the CBD, about 3.47pm, Whangārei Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said.

"The offenders were brandishing weapons when carrying out the aggravated robbery before fleeing in the vehicle," she said.

"Two people have been assaulted during the course of this brazen incident, and while injuries are not serious they are being provided treatment."

Officers quickly found the group in a nearby area and took them into custody.

"Our investigation is still in the very early stages and we are still establishing what has been taken during the incident," she said.

"However, we can confirm some jewellery has been recovered."

Charges are expected to be laid in due course, she said.

"The public can be reassured we are continuing to hold offenders to account for this sort of offending, and in this case we have taken the group into custody quickly," Nordstrom said.

"The brazen violence is unacceptable and has no place in our communities."

