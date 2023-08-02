Ōtira Tunnel on West Coast to celebrate milestone birthday

This Friday marks 100 years since the Ōtira Tunnel opened, connecting the West Coast to the rest of the South Island.

It was the longest rail tunnel in the British Empire when it began transporting passengers between Ōtira and Arthur's Pass on August 4, 1923.

The underground passage, which runs more than 8.5km through the Southern Alps, took 15 years to dig out through wet shale and rotten rock, KiwiRail said.

To mark the occasion, a special TranzAlpine service will be taking passengers from Addington Station in Christchurch to Ōtira township and the tunnel — transporting them back in time to 1923.

A three-course menu will also be on offer, along with planned events onboard the train. Guests will also be able to buy a limited-edition commemorative coin celebrating the milestone from the train's onboard gift shop.

A limited-edition minted commemorative coin celebrating Ōtira Tunnel's milestone birthday. (Source: Supplied / KiwiRail)

The celebrations will continue in Ōtira township, where guests can look forward to lunch, guided walks, historical displays, trips to the tunnel and live entertainment.

KiwiRail's general manager for scenic journeys and commuter rail Tracey Goodall said the township "is steeped in rail history".

"During the tunnel's construction, more than 600 men and their families were housed at Ōtira village, with some of the original rail cottages still dotted along the roadside today," she said.