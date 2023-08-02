Environment
1News

NZ fails to hit heights on Forbes' ecotourism rankings

1:33pm
Hiker with Mount Cook in background.

Hiker with Mount Cook in background. (Source: istock.com)

New Zealand has failed to hit the heights in Forbes Advisor's latest ecotourism rankings.

The list is billed as "the best holiday destinations for nature lovers".

In determining the rankings, Forbes Advisor first makes sure countries are listed as safe to visit by travelsafe-abroad.com. Those that are listed as red unsafe countries are automatically ruled out.

Six data points are then used to rank the countries and give them a score out of 100. These are:

  • Number of amphibia, birds, fish, mammals, reptiles and plant species
  • Number of protected species
  • Percentage of protected landmass
  • Number of UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites
  • Environmental performance determined by factors such as air quality and the protection of land and species
  • CO2 emissions in tons per capita

New Zealand didn't fare particularly well after this criteria was applied, reaching just 40th place on the list, one below the UK at 39.

Looking further up the list, the United States came in at 16 with our trans-Tasman rivals Australia coming in a very respectable third place.

Brazil topped the chart at number one, closely followed by Mexico in second place.

"Brazil is the most biodiverse country of all the destinations we researched, with over 43,000 various animal species, and plants. This is despite large-scale deforestation of the Amazon," Forbes Advisor said of the winner.

"Around 30% of Brazil’s landmass is currently protected. This includes eight UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites, one of which is the Central Amazon Conservation complex, which protects threatened species such as the Amazonian manatee and the black caiman."

Top 10 countries for ecotourism according to Forbes Advisor.

Top 10 countries for ecotourism according to Forbes Advisor. (Source: Forbes Advisor)

The breakdown of New Zealand's ranking score is as follows:

Biodiversity 3861, Biodiversity Density (10km2) 0.1, Protected Areas (% of landmass) 33.4, Protected Species 7, UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites 3, Environmental Performance 56.7, Ton CO2/cap 6.69, Total Score (out of 100) 66.7.

New ZealandEnvironmentTourismTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Slash: Still no action in East Coast months after damning report

Slash: Still no action in East Coast months after damning report

The East Coast is still waiting for action after a report released more than two months ago demanded wide-scale forestry felling in Tai Rāwhiti and Wairoa be stopped immediately.

1:21pm

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

Protester stand-off at Auckland maunga over tree felling

Authorities faced similar opposition in 2019 over the felling of exotic trees from Ōwairaka/Mount Albert.

7:56pm

2:19

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

First feral goat culling competition kicks off from today

7:12pm

2:20

How service robots are helping hotels

How service robots are helping hotels

Mon, Jul 31

1:52

Fog at Auckland Airport cancels multitudes of flights

Fog at Auckland Airport cancels multitudes of flights

Mon, Jul 31

Sanctuary wants feral cats included in Predator Free 2050 strategy

Sanctuary wants feral cats included in Predator Free 2050 strategy

Sat, Jul 29

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

30 mins ago

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

55 mins ago

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

0:13

Video: Boston cop hurt after violently face-planting off slide

59 mins ago

Inquiry launched into Victoria's scrapped Commonwealth Games

Inquiry launched into Victoria's scrapped Commonwealth Games

2:55pm

Luxon says NZTA too focused on climate, not enough on transport

8:07

Luxon says NZTA too focused on climate, not enough on transport

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6