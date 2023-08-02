New Zealand
1News

Man charged for allegedly shooting at car in Masterton

8:26am
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a car in Masterton on Sunday.

Police received multiple driving complaints about two vehicles on Sunday afternoon. A 22-year-old was arrested after allegedly shooting from his car at another vehicle on Ballance St.

Police said those involved were known to each other.

The man is charged with committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless discharge of a firearm, threatening to kill and driving while suspended.

Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said: “It is fortunate that no-one was seriously hurt or killed during this incident."

“We understand that other residents were going about their day when this incident occurred, and it must have been concerning.”

The man is due to appear in Masterton District Court today.

