Shields back in Welly with experiences - good and bad - to share

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
8:18pm

It's safe to say a lot has happened to Brad Shields in the six years he last played for the Wellington Lions.

Shields dropped his All Blacks dream to chase the England jersey, which he accomplished in 2018. Making his debut against South Africa a few months later, he was taking on the nation of his birth.

"My best memory was playing the All Blacks, you know, singing the national anthem and looking across and seeing my family watching that in front of 80,000-dd people," the loose forward said.

"Probably at the time or even at the moment in my career, I don't appreciate as much as I will when I finish. When I look back I can say 'man, I achieved some pretty cool things'."

But there were some low points for the 32-year-old too.

Injuries ruled him out of contention for the 2019 Rugby World Cup after earning nine caps under then-coach Eddie Jones.

To make matters worse, he was then made redundant by London Wasps along with all other players and coaching staff after the club went into administration in October last year.

He signed a deal with USA Perpignan in France before returning to Wellington this year.

"I've always been in control of my career and when you've got family to think of as well, the moment you're not in control your mind goes into different sorts of places," Shields said.

"I'm pretty lucky with how it ended up, but for me what I'd say is don't take any day for granted because you've got to love what you do, at the end of the day you don't know what it will finish."

But at 32, Shields has a few more years to give to the Wellington Lions jersey as they look to retain the NPC title this season, beginning on Saturday against Manawatū.

He said the set-piece nature of European rugby has been the biggest influence in his time away and believes adjusting to the tempo of Kiwi rugby will be his biggest obstacle.

"It's going to be a good blow out on the weekend for my lungs and see where I'm at!"

Shields isn't the only name returning to domestic rugby that'll be familiar to Wellington Lions fans.

Akira Ieremia, the son of former All Black Alama Ieremia, has impressed coach Tamati Ellison to make the cut this season

"Obviously very emotional, caught up with the old man who is overseas in America right now, had to do it over the phone but he's really proud of me, same with mum and two brothers," the 21 year-old, who has been playing club rugby for Tawa, said.

