New Zealand
1News

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

49 mins ago
Auckland's Rosehill College.

Auckland's Rosehill College. (Source: Google Maps)

A South Auckland college said police have been notified about a "disturbing email" that was sent to students.

Rosehill College alerted parents about the email on the weekend, stating: "It has come to our attention that a disturbing email is circulating in the community and has been sent to some Rosehill students.

"This has been removed from all student accounts."

In an email sent to parents, and provided to 1News, Rosehill College principal Davida Suasua said the email contained "graphic and disturbing images".

Suasua said the school was working with police and the school's IT provider, adding, "we take this matter very seriously".

The email has led to some college staff members receiving abuse, which Suasua said is unwarranted.

"I was disturbed to learn that staff members have been approached outside of school hours and are being abused over this incident, including staff receiving abusive emails from Rosehill College families," Suasua said.

"This was a deliberate act from an external person or persons. Fuelling their intention and looking for blame does not support the students of Rosehill College."

A parent posted on social media that the email is "gross and not for kids to see".

They said it was sent to "all the kids email" and recommended the children avoid opening it.

Students who were sent the email have been provided support through the school. 1News have contacted police for comment.

By Jess Rayner

New ZealandEducationAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

Fire crews donned hazmat suits after being called to the Manukau Animal Shelter this morning.

44 mins ago

Father jailed for killing five-month-old daughter

Father jailed for killing five-month-old daughter

"Hope was a mini-me and a reincarnation of my mum. I miss her cheeky grins and big smiles," her mother told the court in a victim impact statement as the father was sentenced.

1:29pm

Lauren Dickason wasn't insane when she killed her kids - psychiatrist

Lauren Dickason wasn't insane when she killed her kids - psychiatrist

1:04pm

New sinkhole causing more transport woes in Auckland

New sinkhole causing more transport woes in Auckland

12:18pm

0:22

Axe, gun-wielding teens arrested over Pokeno robbery

Axe, gun-wielding teens arrested over Pokeno robbery

11:10am

PM responds to strikes: 'We don't have a money tree'

PM responds to strikes: 'We don't have a money tree'

8:10am

7:51

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Major bank's mortgage rates hike 'out of step' with industry

Major bank's mortgage rates hike 'out of step' with industry

28 mins ago

National MP to answer questions on 'threatening' behaviour

National MP to answer questions on 'threatening' behaviour

44 mins ago

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

49 mins ago

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

1:49pm

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6