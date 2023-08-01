Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

A South Auckland college said police have been notified about a "disturbing email" that was sent to students.

Rosehill College alerted parents about the email on the weekend, stating: "It has come to our attention that a disturbing email is circulating in the community and has been sent to some Rosehill students.

"This has been removed from all student accounts."

In an email sent to parents, and provided to 1News, Rosehill College principal Davida Suasua said the email contained "graphic and disturbing images".

Suasua said the school was working with police and the school's IT provider, adding, "we take this matter very seriously".

The email has led to some college staff members receiving abuse, which Suasua said is unwarranted.

"I was disturbed to learn that staff members have been approached outside of school hours and are being abused over this incident, including staff receiving abusive emails from Rosehill College families," Suasua said.

"This was a deliberate act from an external person or persons. Fuelling their intention and looking for blame does not support the students of Rosehill College."

A parent posted on social media that the email is "gross and not for kids to see".

They said it was sent to "all the kids email" and recommended the children avoid opening it.

Students who were sent the email have been provided support through the school. 1News have contacted police for comment.

By Jess Rayner