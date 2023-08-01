NZ's top pie to be announced at Supreme Pie Awards

Pies are a staple of the Kiwi diet, but the humble pastries aren't all made equal.

The country's top pie maker will be announced today at the 25th Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards.

A team of judges hold blind taste tests for pies across 11 different categories. The largest is steak and cheese with 400 entries.

The winners from 10 of the categories then battle it out for the Supreme Award.

So what goes into creating the perfect pie?

It's all in the pastry, celebrity judge Al Brown told Seven Sharp.

"When you put a filling in between a dough — whether it be sandwich or, in this case, pastry — the pastry or the bread sort of dumbs the flavour down so you have to sort of over-season, you know?

"A bit more salt, a bit more pepper. In that way, the balance of the mouthful is right."

The winner of the Supreme Pie Awards will be announced at an awards show this evening.