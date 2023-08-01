New Zealand
1News

NZ's top pie to be announced at Supreme Pie Awards

5:00am

Pies are a staple of the Kiwi diet, but the humble pastries aren't all made equal.

The country's top pie maker will be announced today at the 25th Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards.

A team of judges hold blind taste tests for pies across 11 different categories. The largest is steak and cheese with 400 entries.

The winners from 10 of the categories then battle it out for the Supreme Award.

So what goes into creating the perfect pie?

It's all in the pastry, celebrity judge Al Brown told Seven Sharp.

"When you put a filling in between a dough — whether it be sandwich or, in this case, pastry — the pastry or the bread sort of dumbs the flavour down so you have to sort of over-season, you know?

"A bit more salt, a bit more pepper. In that way, the balance of the mouthful is right."

The winner of the Supreme Pie Awards will be announced at an awards show this evening.

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Yoghurt drops recalled after report of child choking

Yoghurt drops recalled after report of child choking

Some of the blueberry pieces from Kiwigarden brand's Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries could pose a choking hazard.

5:52pm

MasterChef Australia's Julie Goodwin visits Auckland

MasterChef Australia's Julie Goodwin visits Auckland

She talks food, family and the conversation with Jock Zonfrillo that inspired her.

Fri, Jul 28

2:40

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Thu, Jul 27

Insects are a 'suitable food source', researchers say

Insects are a 'suitable food source', researchers say

Tue, Jul 25

9:15

The bulk buying risks that may end up costing you money

The bulk buying risks that may end up costing you money

Wed, Jul 19

5:34

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

'Tough decision': Southland loses oat milk factory development

Wed, Jul 19

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

17 mins ago

'Doomsday' US mum sentenced in 'zombie' murders of her children

'Doomsday' US mum sentenced in 'zombie' murders of her children

33 mins ago

PM responds to strikes: 'We don't have a money tree'

7:51

PM responds to strikes: 'We don't have a money tree'

48 mins ago

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Hutt Valley

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Hutt Valley

7:43am

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6