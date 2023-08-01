Flyer stuck in first-class seat for three hours, hoisted out

A "volumetric" passenger could not budge for hours after becoming stuck in his first class seat.

The British Airways (BA) traveller became wedged in his $14,500 seat after his 6.5-hour flight from Nigeria to Heathrow landed on Saturday.

Crew members were unable to remove him from his seat, with a BA insider telling The Sun that they "did all they could to calm the man".

After three hours of being trapped, emergency services arrived and a door was taken out of the cabin to allow a hoist to lift him out.

The insider told The Sun: "The passenger was mortified. It’s astonishing because the seats are the most spacious available.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was as embarrassing as it can get for him - especially when a door in the cabin had to be removed."

Though the situation "sounded funny", the insider said onlookers felt sorry for the trapped individual.

"It was abject humiliation in front of hundreds of disbelieving passengers."

An engineering note seen by The Sun said: "A volumetric passenger is stuck in seat 1A.

"The plan is to remove the suite door and use a hoist to eject [him] from the seat."