World
1News

Flyer stuck in first-class seat for three hours, hoisted out

12:31pm
The British Airways passenger became wedged in his first-class seat for three hours after landing.

The British Airways passenger became wedged in his first-class seat for three hours after landing. (Source: Getty)

A "volumetric" passenger could not budge for hours after becoming stuck in his first class seat.

The British Airways (BA) traveller became wedged in his $14,500 seat after his 6.5-hour flight from Nigeria to Heathrow landed on Saturday.

Crew members were unable to remove him from his seat, with a BA insider telling The Sun that they "did all they could to calm the man".

After three hours of being trapped, emergency services arrived and a door was taken out of the cabin to allow a hoist to lift him out.

The insider told The Sun: "The passenger was mortified. It’s astonishing because the seats are the most spacious available.

"It was as embarrassing as it can get for him - especially when a door in the cabin had to be removed."

Though the situation "sounded funny", the insider said onlookers felt sorry for the trapped individual.

"It was abject humiliation in front of hundreds of disbelieving passengers."

An engineering note seen by The Sun said: "A volumetric passenger is stuck in seat 1A.

"The plan is to remove the suite door and use a hoist to eject [him] from the seat."

WorldUK and EuropeTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Close call between US jet, private plane investigated

Close call between US jet, private plane investigated

The pilots in both the Allegiant Air plane and private jet received collision-threat warnings and took evasive action near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

10:07am

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

The dead included a 10-year-old girl and her mother, according to the Ukrainian President.

8:36am

'War is returning to Russia', Zelensky says as drones hit Moscow

'War is returning to Russia', Zelensky says as drones hit Moscow

Mon, Jul 31

1:25

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

Sun, Jul 30

Russian-affiliated mercenaries in Belarus approach Polish border

Russian-affiliated mercenaries in Belarus approach Polish border

Sun, Jul 30

Sinead O'Connor warned of 'violent' stalker just days before death

Sinead O'Connor warned of 'violent' stalker just days before death

Sun, Jul 30

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Major bank's mortgage rates hike 'out of step' with industry

Major bank's mortgage rates hike 'out of step' with industry

29 mins ago

National MP to answer questions on 'threatening' behaviour

National MP to answer questions on 'threatening' behaviour

45 mins ago

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

'Unknown substance' leaves two needing treatment at animal shelter

50 mins ago

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

1:49pm

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6