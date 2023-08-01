World
Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25

10:31am
American actor Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fez on the award-winning show Euphoria, has died aged 25.

Variety reports the family announced Cloud's death in a statement.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement read.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

The statement also addressed Cloud's past struggles.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement read.

HBO, which produced Euphoria, marked Cloud's death with a statement.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the network said.

"He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Where to get help.

