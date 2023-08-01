New Zealand
Axe, gun-wielding teens arrested over Pokeno robbery

57 mins ago
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene.

Five teenagers have been arrested after an axe, a pistol and a shotgun were used in the aggravated robbery of a Pokeno liquor shop.

Police were called to the incident at the Market Rd store shortly after 6pm last night.

A group of masked offenders armed with the weapons have entered the store, police said. Alcohol was stolen from the premises.

"The five masked offenders initially fled in a vehicle which they abandoned nearby," Inspector Joe Hunter said.

"As our staff arrived into the area, they sighted another vehicle driving at high speed and continuing south on State Highway One."

The vehicle was initially pursued but the chase was abandoned. The Eagle helicopter was deployed to keep "a watching eye".

The helicopter tracked the vehicle to the Meremere area and it was found abandoned on Emere Place.

"A dog unit was deployed into the area and successfully tracked to a nearby address," Inspector Joe Hunter said.

"Police staff conducted a search at the address and we have recovered the stolen alcohol, along with masks and the weapons allegedly used in this incident.

"I'm conscious this is a second aggravated robbery in recent weeks at this store, and we will continue to ensure there is support in place for our business community."

The alleged offenders are aged between 13 and 15.

They will face youth court, charged with aggravated robbery along with charges relating to the theft of a motor vehicle.

