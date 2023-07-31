New Zealand
1News

Young explorers excited for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Antarctic adventure

By Enya Murphy, 1News Producer
Sun, Jun 18
Twenty-Two Inspiring Explorers have been selected to do an expedition to the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.

Twenty-Two Inspiring Explorers have been selected to do an expedition to the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.

Twenty-two young Kiwis are taking an adventure of a lifetime to the Sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.

This is the largest expedition to South Georgia that Antarctic Heritage Trust has ever done.

The group will travel through South America before boarding a ship to the island on the 10-day trip.

This will be the ninth Inspiring Explorers Expedition and will be significant in many ways. It'll include the first Kiwi attempt to climb Mount Worsley in recognition of it's name sake, Kiwi explorer Frank Worsley.

Four of the eight climbing the mountain will be the selected explorers, who will be accompanied by world-renowned mountain guides, Lydia Bradey and Dean Staples.

Bradey was the first women in the world to climb Mount Everest without oxygen, and Staples has climbed Everest nine times and was the first Kiwi to ever summit both the north and south sides of the world's tallest mountain.

The selected group has been placed into multiple outreach teams. The groups will be looking into marine environments, education, documenting, MetService data and weather analysis.

The education team includes three students from New Zealand schools. They will be conducting design experiments for their team during the expedition, similar to design experiments seen in international space stations.

One of the students selected, Destiny Martin said: "Teaching's always been my passion."

(Source: 1News)

"This will be a great opportunity for me to be inspired and again [inspire] the next generation to set out into the world."

Martin told 1News that it's surreal that they are going to the Antarctic for their first trip.

"I grew up in a family of 12 we really struggled financially, so something like this, I didn't think would happen at all."

Through Martin's struggles they were able to work hard to get into the expedition and share their culture.

"I'm super stoked to be able to incorporate my Māori teachings."

Martin wants to continue to inspire young Māori to get out of their comfort zone and travel out of Aotearoa.

"Being Māori a lot of our people tend to settle in Aotearoa without thinking that there is anything outside of it."

Martin isn't the only one stoked to be going beyond the horizon. Abbas Nazari, another selected for the same expedition, agrees.

Abbas Nazari, Inspiring Explorer

Abbas Nazari, Inspiring Explorer (Source: 1News)

"To look beyond the horizon that's something I've always wanted to do."

Nazari first came to New Zealand on a boat as a refugee from Afghanistan in 2001.

"My personal story of coming to New Zealand is epic in itself," he said.

Nazari has even written a book about his journey and can't wait to share his new adventure once he's back.

"This here is just another step towards, I guess exploration, adventure."

Nazari wants to inspire other refugees and people from immigrant backgrounds to look beyond their circumstances.

"You know what, I can look out beyond my circumstances and I can see myself in those foreign environments."

Taking those on these adventures runs in his family.

"Exploration is in my DNA, it's in my fathers DNA."

Sam West is the same. He is the third generation to go into the Antarctic region.

Sam West, Inspiring Explorer

Sam West, Inspiring Explorer (Source: 1News)

"My grandfather John Finlay was on the 1957 transatlantic mission, he was a doctor and a biologist."

That journey was with Sir Edmund Hillary, on their mission across the Antarctic continent.

"I have a really cool family connection to the Antarctic."

He will follow in his grandfather's and uncle's footsteps and is one of the selected four to climb Mount Worsley.

"It's like a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to an amazing place."

West said it's a long-awaited journey and he is happy to carry on the legacy.

"It's a life long dream to go to the polar regions and South Georgia."

The expedition is set to leave in fifteen weeks.

New ZealandWorldAntarctica

SHARE ME

More Stories

Antarctica being walloped by climate extremes, scientists say

Antarctica being walloped by climate extremes, scientists say

The continent "is not a static giant frozen in time" but instead feels climate change's wrath and extremes "sporadically and unpredictably".

Wed, Aug 9

Unique Antarctic ecosystem under threat from climate change

Unique Antarctic ecosystem under threat from climate change

New Zealand and US scientists are uncovering how climate change is impacting one of the driest and coldest places on the planet.

Mon, Jun 19

2:27

Surveillance fears for NZ, Aus as China builds new Antarctic station

Surveillance fears for NZ, Aus as China builds new Antarctic station

Wed, Apr 19

Watch: First look at London-sized iceberg which broke off Antarctica

Watch: First look at London-sized iceberg which broke off Antarctica

Tue, Mar 14

0:56

Forty jobs advertised at Antarctica's Scott Base

Forty jobs advertised at Antarctica's Scott Base

Mon, Mar 13

4:12

Tiny NZ subantarctic island hits record temp again

Tiny NZ subantarctic island hits record temp again

Tue, Feb 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

15 mins ago

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

2:05

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

30 mins ago

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

45 mins ago

Petrol prices rise above $3 a litre, hitting Kiwis hard

2:17

Petrol prices rise above $3 a litre, hitting Kiwis hard

6:22pm

Video shows possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

0:50

Video shows possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

MIxed accounts allege a diner may have been drunk and aggressive, but also that he was falsely accused of bothering guests like Lionel Messi.

5:24pm

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

The British-born actor received tributes from fellow castmates, actor David Streames writing "You really were a Superman”.

4:22pm

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

3:12pm

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Tue, Aug 15