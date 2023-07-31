Young explorers excited for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Antarctic adventure

Twenty-two young Kiwis are taking an adventure of a lifetime to the Sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.

This is the largest expedition to South Georgia that Antarctic Heritage Trust has ever done.

The group will travel through South America before boarding a ship to the island on the 10-day trip.

This will be the ninth Inspiring Explorers Expedition and will be significant in many ways. It'll include the first Kiwi attempt to climb Mount Worsley in recognition of it's name sake, Kiwi explorer Frank Worsley.

Four of the eight climbing the mountain will be the selected explorers, who will be accompanied by world-renowned mountain guides, Lydia Bradey and Dean Staples.

Bradey was the first women in the world to climb Mount Everest without oxygen, and Staples has climbed Everest nine times and was the first Kiwi to ever summit both the north and south sides of the world's tallest mountain.

The selected group has been placed into multiple outreach teams. The groups will be looking into marine environments, education, documenting, MetService data and weather analysis.

The education team includes three students from New Zealand schools. They will be conducting design experiments for their team during the expedition, similar to design experiments seen in international space stations.

One of the students selected, Destiny Martin said: "Teaching's always been my passion."

"This will be a great opportunity for me to be inspired and again [inspire] the next generation to set out into the world."

Martin told 1News that it's surreal that they are going to the Antarctic for their first trip.

"I grew up in a family of 12 we really struggled financially, so something like this, I didn't think would happen at all."

Through Martin's struggles they were able to work hard to get into the expedition and share their culture.

"I'm super stoked to be able to incorporate my Māori teachings."

Martin wants to continue to inspire young Māori to get out of their comfort zone and travel out of Aotearoa.

"Being Māori a lot of our people tend to settle in Aotearoa without thinking that there is anything outside of it."

Martin isn't the only one stoked to be going beyond the horizon. Abbas Nazari, another selected for the same expedition, agrees.

"To look beyond the horizon that's something I've always wanted to do."

Nazari first came to New Zealand on a boat as a refugee from Afghanistan in 2001.

"My personal story of coming to New Zealand is epic in itself," he said.

Nazari has even written a book about his journey and can't wait to share his new adventure once he's back.

"This here is just another step towards, I guess exploration, adventure."

Nazari wants to inspire other refugees and people from immigrant backgrounds to look beyond their circumstances.

"You know what, I can look out beyond my circumstances and I can see myself in those foreign environments."

Taking those on these adventures runs in his family.

"Exploration is in my DNA, it's in my fathers DNA."

Sam West is the same. He is the third generation to go into the Antarctic region.

"My grandfather John Finlay was on the 1957 transatlantic mission, he was a doctor and a biologist."

That journey was with Sir Edmund Hillary, on their mission across the Antarctic continent.

" I have a really cool family connection to the Antarctic."

He will follow in his grandfather's and uncle's footsteps and is one of the selected four to climb Mount Worsley.

"It's like a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to an amazing place."

West said it's a long-awaited journey and he is happy to carry on the legacy.

"It's a life long dream to go to the polar regions and South Georgia."

The expedition is set to leave in fifteen weeks.