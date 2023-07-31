New Zealand
Yoghurt drops recalled after report of child choking

57 mins ago
Kiwigarden brand's Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries.

Kiwigarden brand's Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries. (Source: MPI)

Kiwigarden brand's Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries have been recalled after a child choked on a blueberry.

The product, which is exported to Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines, is sold in 14g plastic pouches, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

A recall notice was issued by MPI on Friday.

The yoghurt drops are sold at select retail outlets and supermarkets across the country.

The affected batches have best before dates marked 23/03/2025, 03/04/2025 and 17/04/2025.

The size of some of the blueberry pieces could pose a choking hazard for children, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said today.

"There has been one report of choking involving a child that we are looking into. We understand the child has recovered and Kiwigarden is recalling specific batches of the affected product to prevent any further incidents of choking," he said.

The product is being removed from stores, and anyone who has bought the affected product has been advised to return the item for a refund or dispose of it.

"We'll look into this more with the food manufacturer, but in the meantime it's a good reminder that it's always good practice for parents to double check the size of any food they are feeding to a child is appropriate."

Food and Drink

