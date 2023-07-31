Cricket
'What'd you say?' - Oz stars bite back at English fan's Ashes abuse

12:28pm
Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja confront fan during Ashes Test.

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja confront fan during Ashes Test. (Source: @patmccormickk)

Australian cricketers Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were caught on camera taking exception to an English fan's assessment of their team's play at the end of day three of the Ashes Test yesterday.

Labuschagne and Khawaja were among players making their way back into the sheds when a fan repeatedly yelled out "you're boring" at them.

While other players ignored the man, Labuschagne stopped in his tracks to confront him.

"What did you say mate?" he asked as Khawaja also stopped next to him telling the fan to "calm down".

The fan immediately backed down and apologised to the pair.

"Well you are just about to go at everyone else," Labuschagne said, pointing to the rest of the team about to make their way past.

Khawaja then puts his hands on Labuschagne encouraging him to move on and not engage anymore.

It's the latest incident in what has been a spicy Ashes series this year, sparked off by a controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow during the second Test at Lord's.

Bairstow was stumped when he ducked a bouncer and immediately left his crease to meet Stokes in the middle. England say he believed the umpires called, ‘Over,’ meaning the ball was dead. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed down the stumps and Bairstow was given out for 10 after a brief review.

Australia retained the Ashes after winning two Tests and drawing another to take a 2-1 lead. Australia needs 298 runs to win in 98 overs on day five of the final Test which gets underway tonight at 10pm.

