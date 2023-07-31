US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

A US man allegedly stabbed a woman to death and posted a video of her "last moments" online.

San Mateo police said a woman rang them on July 26 reporting she had witnessed "a stabbing on Facebook".

She then gave police the name and phone number of the subject who posted the story.

Police “pinged” the phone number linked to the Facebook account and subsequently found the location of an apartment complex.

"Without an apartment number and with the variance of the ping accuracy, SMPD officers saturated the area and initiated a door-to-door canvass of the complex to attempt to locate the possible victim and/or suspect.

"After almost 3-hours of systematically searching, officers established a possible connection and located a decedent in an apartment on the 200 block of 36th Ave. (same complex)."

The suspect wasn't at the scene but police were able to identify who he was. Within two hours of locating the victim, the suspect was in custody.

Investigators found Mechikoff in San Jose, where he was arrested.

"While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area."

Mechikoff knew the victim, police said.