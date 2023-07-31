World
1News

US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

53 mins ago
Mark Mechikoff.

Mark Mechikoff. (Source: Supplied)

A US man allegedly stabbed a woman to death and posted a video of her "last moments" online.

San Mateo police said a woman rang them on July 26 reporting she had witnessed "a stabbing on Facebook".

She then gave police the name and phone number of the subject who posted the story.

Police “pinged” the phone number linked to the Facebook account and subsequently found the location of an apartment complex.

"Without an apartment number and with the variance of the ping accuracy, SMPD officers saturated the area and initiated a door-to-door canvass of the complex to attempt to locate the possible victim and/or suspect.

"After almost 3-hours of systematically searching, officers established a possible connection and located a decedent in an apartment on the 200 block of 36th Ave. (same complex)."

The suspect wasn't at the scene but police were able to identify who he was. Within two hours of locating the victim, the suspect was in custody.

Investigators found Mechikoff in San Jose, where he was arrested.

"While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim’s life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area."

Mechikoff knew the victim, police said.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Three killed as California plane crash streak continues

Three killed as California plane crash streak continues

In the latest incident, a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames. The victims died at the scene.

11:36am

'Drunk, vaping' passengers kicked off Brisbane to Bali flight

'Drunk, vaping' passengers kicked off Brisbane to Bali flight

Australian police said the plane was forced to divert to Darwin and offload the group.

11:10am

Bear spotted in Southern California spa pool during heat wave

Bear spotted in Southern California spa pool during heat wave

4:50pm

Small plane crashes, flips onto beach in the Hamptons

Small plane crashes, flips onto beach in the Hamptons

4:20pm

'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring investigation

'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring investigation

Sat, Jul 29

Carlee Russell charged for fabricating kidnapping story

Carlee Russell charged for fabricating kidnapping story

Sat, Jul 29

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Boy assaulted with wine bottle at Auckland restaurant

Boy assaulted with wine bottle at Auckland restaurant

29 mins ago

Man has teeth and half a lung removed after GP referral failure

Man has teeth and half a lung removed after GP referral failure

38 mins ago

Number of kids waiting over 4 months for hospital help jumps 600%

Number of kids waiting over 4 months for hospital help jumps 600%

53 mins ago

US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

1:21pm

AI dating app replicating 'genuine human interaction'

5:37

AI dating app replicating 'genuine human interaction'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6