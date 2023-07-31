New Zealand
1News

Rolleston prisoners celebrate building 150 homes in programme

59 mins ago

Rolleston prisoners are celebrating building or renovating 150 houses to bolster Kainga Ora’s supply.

The programme, which began after the earthquakes, allows men to work while in jail.

For the men, learning to build is opening doors.

“It's an opportunity to come down here and get the skills to learn something which is really good,” one prisoner said.

The work is all happening within the prison grounds, which can be found on the outskirts of Christchurch.

“We've actually managed to have prisoners giving back into the community and with a really good project,” prison director Colin Williamson said.

Initially, the programme was focused on refurbishing homes from the red zone.

Around three years ago, new builds were introduced, and there have now been 70 homes built - all ending up as social housing.

“At the end of the day, we make full use of the houses here that the guys put together, so we're very grateful for every house to be put to good use, and families who need the homes enjoy the work that the guys do here,” Kāinga Ora’S Paul Commons said.

“All these homes built here are magnificent for the needs we're meeting.”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis has praised the programme.

“It takes a lot of effort to train somebody to help them to grow their skills through being able to work of this quality of this standard,” he said.

“I'd love to live in a house like this, warm, dry, and comfortable, but also, these prisoners and corrections are giving back to the community.”

Hundreds of men have trained on prison worksites over the past 10 years and is getting them ready for release day.

What we do here is we're trying to give the prisoners employment skills so, and those skills need to be transferable on release so they gain qualifications in a number of areas, carpentry, painting, gib stopping forklift driving site safety qualifications,” Williamson said.

“So they actually make them more employable, so when they do get released, it's easier for them to go out in the community and get employed.”

New ZealandCrime and JusticeEmployment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man appears at hospital in Lower Hutt with gunshot wound

Man appears at hospital in Lower Hutt with gunshot wound

The man, who is in a serious condition, showed up at the hospital at around 3pm this afternoon.

8:10pm

How effective are men's non-violence programmes?

How effective are men's non-violence programmes?

1News investigates the efficacy of non-violence courses after learning the Auckland gunman and Grace Milane's killer attended the same service provider.

6:01pm

3:23

Nearly $30,000 raised for family of missing Chch woman Yanfei Bao

Nearly $30,000 raised for family of missing Chch woman Yanfei Bao

1:20pm

Massey Uni speech-language therapy students speak out to save staff

Massey Uni speech-language therapy students speak out to save staff

12:49pm

2:07

Ford Mustang cars stolen from Palmerston North dealership

Ford Mustang cars stolen from Palmerston North dealership

11:46am

Police adding up to 250,000 identities to their database every year

Police adding up to 250,000 identities to their database every year

7:30am

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

Good Sorts: Small Canterbury town revives its historic ice rink

2:48

Good Sorts: Small Canterbury town revives its historic ice rink

59 mins ago

Rolleston prisoners celebrate building 150 homes in programme

1:42

Rolleston prisoners celebrate building 150 homes in programme

5:19am

Hawke’s Bay counsellors call for more support post-cyclone

2:22

Hawke’s Bay counsellors call for more support post-cyclone

11:30pm

Silver Ferns thrash Singapore at Netball World Cup

Silver Ferns thrash Singapore at Netball World Cup

10:00pm

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

Saudi Arabia to host a Ukrainian-organised peace summit - source

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6