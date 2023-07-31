New Zealand
Man breaks into Northland police station after assaulting woman

3:09pm
Repairs are underway at the Paihia police station after a man allegedly smashed his way with a brick.

Repairs are underway at the Paihia police station after a man allegedly smashed his way with a brick. (Source: Google Maps)

A man seriously assaulted a woman and then broke into a Northland police station with a brick according to police.

Far North Commander Riki Whiu said police initially responded to reports of a man and a female arguing at Marsden Rd in Paihia around 1.15pm yesterday.

Police said the man had seriously assaulted the female, who is believed to be known to him, leaving her with serious injuries to her head and body.

She is in a stable condition at Whangārei Hospital.

Minutes later, an alarm was activated at Paihia Police Station after a man smashed his way into the front of the station with a brick.

He then allegedly smashed through another internal door before gaining entry into the office area where he damaged the internal alarm that was sounding.

He was located by police inside and immediately arrested.

Whiu said that the same man was believed to have been involved in both incidents.

He also said that the station was not open at the time of the break-in, and that no tactical equipment is stored on site.

"The damage is being repaired and police will be conducting a review to establish whether any improvements can be made."

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court today charged with wounding with intent, wilful damage, intentional damage, and burglary.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the vicinity of Selwyn Mall, Selwyn Rd, or Williams Rd who witnessed the events, or anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in Paihia during the day and prior to these events.

