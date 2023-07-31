New Zealand
1News

Kiwi toddler drowns after falling from boat in Fiji

10:18am
According to a Givealittle page set up to support the family in the wake of the tragedy, Mahina, 13 months, worked free of her tether and fell into the water.

According to a Givealittle page set up to support the family in the wake of the tragedy, Mahina, 13 months, worked free of her tether and fell into the water. (Source: Givealittle)

A toddler from Great Barrier Island has died in Fiji after falling from her family's boat.

According to a Givealittle page set up to support the family in the wake of the tragedy, Mahina, 13 months, worked free of her tether and fell into the water.

"Mahina was a beautiful, happy, smiling child who loved the water and life on the boat. Her mother, Kiri said she had eyes that looked into your soul from the day she was born."

The boat had been docked at Musket Bay Cove when Mahina fell on Friday.

She had been tethered while her parents were cooking dinning, but managed to wriggle free.

“She was found floating in the sea, and attempts made to revive her unfortunately proved futile," police spokesman Wame Boutolu told The Fiji Times.

According to Island Cruising NZ, a team of medical professionals rushed to the scene, but were unable to save her.

New ZealandPacific Islands

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fiji PM ‘trips using phone on stairs’, cancels China trip

Fiji PM ‘trips using phone on stairs’, cancels China trip

He showed his blood-stained shirt and a bandage in a video message posted, where he announced his decision to call off the trip.

Wed, Jul 26

5:01

Calls for more recognition for Mururoa nuclear peace mission survivors

Calls for more recognition for Mururoa nuclear peace mission survivors

In 1973, after France ignored an international court ruling to end nuclear testing in French Polynesia, two frigates were dispatched by then-Prime Minister Norman Kirk.

Sat, Jul 8

3:12

UN agency to present report on Fukushima wastewater dump to NZ

UN agency to present report on Fukushima wastewater dump to NZ

Sat, Jul 8

Air NZ Rarotonga flight hit by lightning, returns to Auckland

Air NZ Rarotonga flight hit by lightning, returns to Auckland

Thu, Jun 22

Pacific Update: Solomon Islands villagers catch dog-killing crocodile

Pacific Update: Solomon Islands villagers catch dog-killing crocodile

Fri, Jun 16

6:00

Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

Fri, Jun 16

1:45

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Yanfei Bao: Police hope to resume water search Wednesday

1:09

Yanfei Bao: Police hope to resume water search Wednesday

16 mins ago

BREAKING

Who's up, who's down? Labour Party reveals 2023 list

Who's up, who's down? Labour Party reveals 2023 list

27 mins ago

Three killed as California plane crash streak continues

Three killed as California plane crash streak continues

41 mins ago

League legend Wally Lewis battling memory loss from head knocks

League legend Wally Lewis battling memory loss from head knocks

53 mins ago

'Drunk, vaping' passengers kicked off Brisbane to Bali flight

'Drunk, vaping' passengers kicked off Brisbane to Bali flight

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6