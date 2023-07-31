Kiwi toddler drowns after falling from boat in Fiji

A toddler from Great Barrier Island has died in Fiji after falling from her family's boat.

According to a Givealittle page set up to support the family in the wake of the tragedy, Mahina, 13 months, worked free of her tether and fell into the water.

"Mahina was a beautiful, happy, smiling child who loved the water and life on the boat. Her mother, Kiri said she had eyes that looked into your soul from the day she was born."

The boat had been docked at Musket Bay Cove when Mahina fell on Friday.

She had been tethered while her parents were cooking dinning, but managed to wriggle free.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was found floating in the sea, and attempts made to revive her unfortunately proved futile," police spokesman Wame Boutolu told The Fiji Times.

According to Island Cruising NZ, a team of medical professionals rushed to the scene, but were unable to save her.