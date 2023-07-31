Fog at Auckland Airport cancels multitudes of flights

At least two dozen flights have been cancelled in and out of Auckland Airport this morning due to fog.

Auckland Airport said it had cancelled 10 domestic regional flights due to fog this morning.

One domestic regional flight was delayed.

The airport said domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

International flights also haven't been affected by the fog.

In contrast to the airport's statement, Air New Zealand said 26 of its flights had been cancelled due to fog.

All of the flights were regional except for one Christchurch to Auckland return service.

The airline says it had been communicating with affected customers and delays should be expected across the regional network.

Auckland Airport's website has listed more than 50 cancellations and delays today but it is unclear whether this is fog-related.

A fog restriction was put in place for the airport at 3.45 this morning but has been lifted as of 7am.

Passengers are advised to check the airport's website for the latest flight arrival and departure information.