New Zealand
1News

Fog at Auckland Airport cancels multitudes of flights

7:18am
Auckland Airport has cancelled 10 domestic regional flights due to fog this morning.

Auckland Airport has cancelled 10 domestic regional flights due to fog this morning. (Source: istock.com)

At least two dozen flights have been cancelled in and out of Auckland Airport this morning due to fog.

Auckland Airport said it had cancelled 10 domestic regional flights due to fog this morning.

One domestic regional flight was delayed.

The airport said domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

International flights also haven't been affected by the fog.

In contrast to the airport's statement, Air New Zealand said 26 of its flights had been cancelled due to fog.

All of the flights were regional except for one Christchurch to Auckland return service.

The airline says it had been communicating with affected customers and delays should be expected across the regional network.

Auckland Airport's website has listed more than 50 cancellations and delays today but it is unclear whether this is fog-related.

A fog restriction was put in place for the airport at 3.45 this morning but has been lifted as of 7am.

Passengers are advised to check the airport's website for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

New ZealandTravelWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hotter, drier spring expected for most of NZ - NIWA

Hotter, drier spring expected for most of NZ - NIWA

Below-average rainfall is expected for most Kiwis in the next three months.

Fri, Jul 28

Desert Rd reopens as weather warnings lifted around NZ

Desert Rd reopens as weather warnings lifted around NZ

The road closed after a truck got stuck in icy conditions.

Fri, Jul 28

Hāwera pilot captures stunning images of twin waterspouts

Hāwera pilot captures stunning images of twin waterspouts

Thu, Jul 27

Childrens' developing faces pose challenge for biometric passports

Childrens' developing faces pose challenge for biometric passports

Thu, Jul 27

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Air NZ unveils 'Taste of Aotearoa' in new menu offerings

Thu, Jul 27

Warning severe gales could blast lower South Island

Warning severe gales could blast lower South Island

Thu, Jul 27

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Major search continues for missing defence helicopter in Aus

Major search continues for missing defence helicopter in Aus

21 mins ago

Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix for 8th straight victory

Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix for 8th straight victory

39 mins ago

Tāmati Coffey 'shoulder tapped' as Labour's new East Coast candidate

6:36

Tāmati Coffey 'shoulder tapped' as Labour's new East Coast candidate

8:23am

Auckland shop robbed by hammer-wielding offenders, two hurt

Auckland shop robbed by hammer-wielding offenders, two hurt

8:21am

Colombia upset Germany with last-minute winner

0:28

Colombia upset Germany with last-minute winner

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6