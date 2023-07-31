World
'Drunk, vaping' passengers kicked off Brisbane to Bali flight

54 mins ago
Australian police said said the plane was forced to divert to Darwin and offload the group.

Australian police said said the plane was forced to divert to Darwin and offload the group.

Three men have allegedly been kicked off a flight from Brisbane to Bali for "drunken and disruptive" behaviour.

Australian Federal Police said the plane was forced to divert to Darwin and offload the group.

"Airline cabin crew identified an East Brisbane man, 42, a Sheldon man, 20, and a Wellington Point man, 20, had allegedly become intoxicated during the flight and asked the passengers to move from their seats in the exit row, as they would be unable to perform assistance in the event of an emergency."

The men allegedly refused to comply with the directions of the cabin crew, before eventually moving seats.

"The men then allegedly became increasingly disruptive on board the flight, consuming duty-free alcohol they had brought on board, while one passenger was also allegedly observed vaping in their seat.

"The aircraft captain then made the decision to divert the flight to Darwin, over concerns the group’s behaviour may escalate further," police said in a statement.

Police then escorted the trio off the plane.

They were spoken to and "cautioned by police" before being released from custody.

The group are expected to be fined for offensive or disorderly behaviour and smoking on board an aircraft.

