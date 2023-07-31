New Zealand
Boy assaulted with wine bottle at Auckland restaurant

7 mins ago
A bottle of wine and a wine glass on a table. (Source: istock.com)

A man has been arrested after a boy was assaulted with a wine bottle at a restaurant on Auckland's North Shore last night.

Police were called to a restaurant on Inverness Rd by customers before 7pm, Inspector Todd Moore-Carter said.

"The bottle didn't break; however, the boy suffered bruising and has since been medically assessed," he said.

The boy did not require hospital treatment following the assault.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, and we continue to encourage them to frequent their local restaurants," Moore-Carter said.

"Police share our community's concern when these sorts of incidents occur and we have no tolerance whatsoever for this sort of violence.

"We would like to acknowledge the restaurant staff and other patrons who immediately came to the boy's aid."

He said restaurant staff "kept the man at the restaurant and contacted police straight away".

