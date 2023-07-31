Politics
1News

$567m pledged for highways in cyclone, flood affected areas

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
5:28pm
What was left of Coromandel's State Highway 25A after Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

What was left of Coromandel's State Highway 25A after Cyclone Gabrielle in February. (Source: 1News)

The Government will spend another $567 million for immediate works on state highways in Tairāwhiti, Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, Coromandel and Northland.

The funding, which will go to Waka Kotahi NZTA for the work, comes from the $6 billion National Resilience Plan announced in May's Budget.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said the plan was established in Budget 2023 to build more resilient infrastructure in the face of climate change, and in the wake of the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"At the time, we indicated that immediate focus would be on building back better from the North Island weather events earlier in the year.

"Over time, the plan will also address the severe infrastructure deficits that have held New Zealand back.

"We need to ensure that transport infrastructure is rebuilt quickly post the weather events, but also that they are built in a resilient way as increasingly severe weather events will continue to hit New Zealand."

Today's announced spending was on top of $525 million already provided to Waka Kotahi in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Connecting our communities is critical to getting our regions back on their feet."

Transport Minister David Parker.

Transport Minister David Parker. (Source: 1News)

Transport Minister David Parker said now almost all links had been restored in cyclone and flood-affected areas. Many of those roads needed to be made safer and more resilient.

"We need permanent solutions in places where Bailey bridges were put in to reopen river crossings. This extra funding will replace or strengthen and rebuild damaged bridges.

"It will also improve the road surface on major stretches of road where potholes and cracks left after the weather events have made travel slow and frustrating for locals."

He said the Government had also made a "significant contribution" to local road repairs, as well as funding for state highways — $210 million since February.

New ZealandPoliticsTransportYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Road rage: Labour claims $2.8b 'pothole' in Nats' transport plan

Road rage: Labour claims $2.8b 'pothole' in Nats' transport plan

National says it's comfortable with the costings.

4:23pm

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media after Cabinet

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media after Cabinet

It comes after the Labour leader revealed Labour’s list for the 2023 election.

3:55pm

'Nonsensical' or makes sense? Opinion divided on Nats' road plan

'Nonsensical' or makes sense? Opinion divided on Nats' road plan

2:41pm

National unveils $24 billion transport policy

National unveils $24 billion transport policy

12:42pm

Who's up, who's down? Labour Party reveals 2023 list

Who's up, who's down? Labour Party reveals 2023 list

11:46am

2:32

Full video: Labour’s list revealed for upcoming election

Full video: Labour’s list revealed for upcoming election

10:53am

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Dickason changed statements on final meeting with psychiatrist, jury hears

Dickason changed statements on final meeting with psychiatrist, jury hears

57 mins ago

Yoghurt drops recalled after report of child choking

Yoghurt drops recalled after report of child choking

5:28pm

$567m pledged for highways in cyclone, flood affected areas

$567m pledged for highways in cyclone, flood affected areas

5:23pm

US nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti

US nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti

5:01pm

Hindu community shaken after temples receive 'disturbing' letters

Hindu community shaken after temples receive 'disturbing' letters

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6