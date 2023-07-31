$567m pledged for highways in cyclone, flood affected areas

The Government will spend another $567 million for immediate works on state highways in Tairāwhiti, Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, Coromandel and Northland.

The funding, which will go to Waka Kotahi NZTA for the work, comes from the $6 billion National Resilience Plan announced in May's Budget.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said the plan was established in Budget 2023 to build more resilient infrastructure in the face of climate change, and in the wake of the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"At the time, we indicated that immediate focus would be on building back better from the North Island weather events earlier in the year.

"Over time, the plan will also address the severe infrastructure deficits that have held New Zealand back.

"We need to ensure that transport infrastructure is rebuilt quickly post the weather events, but also that they are built in a resilient way as increasingly severe weather events will continue to hit New Zealand."

Today's announced spending was on top of $525 million already provided to Waka Kotahi in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Connecting our communities is critical to getting our regions back on their feet."

Transport Minister David Parker. (Source: 1News)

Transport Minister David Parker said now almost all links had been restored in cyclone and flood-affected areas. Many of those roads needed to be made safer and more resilient.

"We need permanent solutions in places where Bailey bridges were put in to reopen river crossings. This extra funding will replace or strengthen and rebuild damaged bridges.

"It will also improve the road surface on major stretches of road where potholes and cracks left after the weather events have made travel slow and frustrating for locals."

He said the Government had also made a "significant contribution" to local road repairs, as well as funding for state highways — $210 million since February.