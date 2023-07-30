New Zealand
1News

Man appears at hospital in Lower Hutt with gunshot wound

8:10pm

(Source: 1News)

Police are asking for the public's help after a man appeared at a Lower Hutt Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man, who is in a serious condition, showed up at the hospital at around 3pm this afternoon.

Police believe the incident where he was possibly shot happened in the Wainuiomata area but don't think there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Police are now asking the public for any information that might help them investigate.

"If you have any information that may assist Police with our investigation, please contact Police on 105."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

