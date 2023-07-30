World
AAP

Light plane collides with horse during takeoff in South Australia

5:20pm
The 63-year-old male pilot was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

The 63-year-old male pilot was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries. (Source: Supplied)

A light aircraft has crashed after hitting a horse on take-off at South Australia's Yorke Peninsula.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Brentwood, west of Adelaide, about 9.20am (local time) on Sunday.

The 63-year-old male pilot and his 56-year-old female passenger were able to remove themselves from the damaged aircraft.

The man was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries, while the woman was uninjured.

It is understood the horse survived the incident, but its condition is unknown.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the incident.

