How do you make musical instruments for people with disabilities?

Drew McMillan is no stranger to playing live music.

As a jazz saxophone player, McMillan was an accomplished improv musician - gaining his bachelor's and master's degrees in the instrument.

In his teenage years, he wanted to be a rock star - getting banned from playing at school after his band were cut off while playing at the school ball.

While his school said they started a riot, McMillan said it was merely an onstage rant.

When he was studying jazz, McMillan found a love for composition, combining Pacific style rhythms with contemporary jazz. This came from a passion to push the genre forward.

“In the history of jazz, you’re learning about how jazz came together because of these cultures all coming together. And I thought this was crazy."

Drew McMillan (Source: Supplied)

In 1996, he formed the New Pacific Music Ensemble, combining Pacific rhythms, jazz, free improvisation, western music and avant-garde.

He played alongside an ensemble of log drummers, who he is “still friends with today".

“We did some really cool things.”

But everything changed in 2004.

While doing a trick on a BMX at a friend's house, one he’d done many times before, he fell.

McMillan landed on his head, severely damaging his spine.

“I came to, and I couldn’t feel my legs,” he said.

“I could see them, but they felt disjointed from my body.”

Drew McMillan playing the saxaphone. (Source: Supplied)

The injury made him a tetraplegic, unable to move his legs and fingers - meaning the saxophone was now a difficult instrument to play.

But McMillan’s passion for music didn’t stop after the injury. While recovering in hospital, he immediately accepted a composition job and started looking for ways to be able to play music.

“I didn’t really think about it, I just immediately said yes.”

“We downloaded music composition and recording software onto a computer, and while it took a while to get a hang of, I was off to a start.”

He’s now working on his PhD at University of Auckland, researching ways to make music accessible for the disability community.

How do you make an instrument accessible?

Drew McMillan. (Source: The University of Auckland)

Most instruments are made for people with full use of their bodies, and the uniform design of instruments makes them difficult for people with disabilities to use.

McMillan’s research is centred around solving that problem.

His first goal is to quantify the relationship between the musician and their instrument rather than just the technical side of it.

“It’s not just about the technical solutions for enhancing the movement I have, or accessing the movement I have, or the facility I have to make music to power an interface.

“Instead of thinking about the technology of that, and what the solution of that is, and that's the goal, the thinking has shifted to what is the most essential part of my relationship with the instrument.

“How do I create an instrument that I’ve got a relationship with.”

McMillan is using himself at the centre of his research, delving into his relationship with the saxophone to progress the system’s development.

Drew McMillan playing guitar. (Source: Supplied)

“I can’t access the instrument in ways that I used to before, I’m not free on it - I’m able to make nice sounds or explore sonic textures, but I can’t really repeat those very well.

“So I’m trying to get back to that point.

“I have some experience of trying to create or re-create that same relationship with instruments after my accident, and I haven’t been able to.”

He said the “fundamental” issue the research is trying to solve is seeing how that relationship can be remade.

In his research, McMillian is using methods for creating everyday items for people with disabilities and applying them to music.

“A lot of the groundwork is already there,” he said.

An example of this thinking in action is Microsoft's adaptive controller, which is a highly customisable video game controller that allows users to swap out buttons and electronics.

Microsoft's adaptive controller. (Source: Microsoft )

It means that users can fully personalise their control scheme to their individual disability, allowing them to play games.

“Every disability is different. Which is why the musician's relationship with an instrument is so important.”

“It’s not designed to be one size fits all.”

He’s working on a “bespoke” prototype tailored to him specifically.

“It might be suitable for other people. It will be designed for me - which is why the relationship is so important.”

While he continues his research, McMillan is still playing live music. He plays guitar for his band The True Bliss Experience.

To play, he rests the guitar on a table-like stand, using his arms to produce sounds.

McMillan playing with his band the True Bliss Experience. (Source: Supplied)

"This has given me that response and the tactility or feel that lacks from performing with the laptop."

He also has a solo project, bonehead, where he uses an audio interface, adapted controller and microphone on his head to create "a fury of incoherent babbleous shouting and arm flailing flung directly at his inanimate laptop throwing it into a whirl of sonic instability".

"Working with the laptop has extended my abilities to perform in ways that have been most rewarding.

"However, the one thing that it is lacking is having the tactile feel and response of an acoustic instrument," McMillian said on his website.

He also runs jazz improvisation gigs, called Vitamin S-Stream, at Auckland’s Wine Cellar.

McMillan’s research should be ready to present at some point later this year.