Ford Mustang cars stolen from Palmerston North dealership

Police are appealing to the public for information after two Ford Mustang's were stolen in Palmerston North this morning.

Police said between 6.00-6.30am, offenders entered a commercial premises on Tremaine Avenue, taking a number of keys before driving off with two vehicles.

"The offenders are yet to be located and the vehicles remain outstanding, it is possible that the registration plates have been removed or altered."

A red 2016 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 has been stolen. (Source: NZ Police).

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage from around the Tremaine Street/Ruahine St area.

The stolen vehicles are a red 2016 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model displaying the Registration plate JWL201 and a black 2018 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 model displaying the Registration plate LPD11.