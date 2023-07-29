New Zealand
Watch: Freight truck lifted from river after crash near Taupō

43 mins ago

One person has suffered moderate injuries after a truck went over a guardrail on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

Footage has shown the truck being hauled from the river by crane this morning.

Police say the incident occurred at 11.45pm last night, when the freight truck collided with the road's barrier, sending it onto a grassy slope and tumbling into a river.

One person has moderate injuries and was taken to Taupō Hospital last night.

The crashed truck near Taupō. (Source: Supplied)

The crash was 5km south of Taupō airport in Waitahanui. Stop/go management is in place with delays expected.

