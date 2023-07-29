Health
1News

Stroke survivors find hope in New Plymouth support group

50 mins ago

Stroke survivor Grant Kenny is teaching others in the same boat to walk and talk again.

He said he was sitting at work one day when his arm started twitching. Initially he thought it was funny, before he realised what was actually happening.

"I had a few pretty dark days, I don't like even thinking about it," he told Seven Sharp.

But now Kenny's helping those who need it most.

Every two weeks he volunteers at Taranaki Base Hospital, where he was once a patient.

He leads a group of survivors who're all learning to find their voice again after suffering from strokes.

"We have a lot of fun, first and foremost. It's a place where everybody is the same. You can come here and speak in front of everybody and not feel embarrassed," Kenny said.

He said the group is important because when people lose their speech, it impacts every aspect of their life.

"It effects everything about your life, it's hard to talk about it without getting a bit emotional."

The group take part in a number of activities, like each sharing something positive about their week.

They also look at photographs and try to articulate what they can see.

One of the hospital's speech-language therapists Kayley Williamson said the most important thing to remember about stroke survivors is that their intelligence isn't impacted.

"They're all very capable people, they just can't get their message across."

She said it can be "sheer frustration" for survivors who can't communicate their wants and needs to their loved ones.

The New Zealand Stroke Foundation said 9500 Kiwis suffer a stroke each year — about one every 55 minutes.

New ZealandTaranakiHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Te Whatu Ora confirms more than 300 jobs cut

Te Whatu Ora confirms more than 300 jobs cut

Regional and national teams will gradually take over all the back office functions previously duplicated at 20 district health boards.

5:02pm

Breast cancer screening bill would save lives - National

Breast cancer screening bill would save lives - National

The Breast Cancer Foundation has called on all political parties to support it.

4:33pm

Nelson Hospital redevelopment gets $73 million boost

Nelson Hospital redevelopment gets $73 million boost

1:00pm

2:09

Christchurch 24-hour surgery closes for second time this month

Christchurch 24-hour surgery closes for second time this month

Thu, Jul 27

Prostate cancer petition delivered to Parliament

Prostate cancer petition delivered to Parliament

Thu, Jul 27

Hāwera pilot captures stunning images of twin waterspouts

Hāwera pilot captures stunning images of twin waterspouts

Thu, Jul 27

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Aus trail England by 97 with three wickets left in final Ashes test

Aus trail England by 97 with three wickets left in final Ashes test

50 mins ago

Stroke survivors find hope in New Plymouth support group

4:17

Stroke survivors find hope in New Plymouth support group

9:53pm

Russian, Chinese delegates join Kim Jong Un's missile parade

Russian, Chinese delegates join Kim Jong Un's missile parade

9:31pm

Arrest warrant for man over Queensland cliff murder 26 years ago

Arrest warrant for man over Queensland cliff murder 26 years ago

9:05pm

Silver Ferns open World Cup defence with crushing win

Silver Ferns open World Cup defence with crushing win

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6