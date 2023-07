One ticket scooped Lotto First Division's top prize in tonight's draw.

The winning numbers were: 13, 34, 04, 18, 21, 10, Bonus 40 Powerball 03.

The winning ticket takes home $1 million.

Powerball wasn't struck, meaning the $20 million prize will roll over to the next draw.

The winning Strike numbers were: 13, 34, 04, 18.

One ticket won Strike's top prize this week of $200,000.