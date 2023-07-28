Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

New carved pou unveiled on Parliament grounds

7:36am

A new set of carved pou were blessed in a morning ceremony hosted by mana whenua of Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington on Thursday.

Minister for Māori-Crown Relations Kelvin Davis said the pou will serve as a visual representation of local mana whenua, Te Ātiawa, Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

"Ko taku, he tino harikoa... nā mātou i timata ai ngā kōrero i tērā tau, mātou me Te Ātiawa, nā, taku harikoa kua kite, kua tutuki pai ai te kaupapa (I'm happy, we spoke with Te Ātiawa last year, and '’m happy to see it was achieved)."

The unveiling of the pou is part of a partnership between Parliament and mana whenua, which was first announced in 2022.

Minister Kelvin Davis said the pou will secure a strong Māori presence in the area.

Minister Kelvin Davis said the pou will secure a strong Māori presence in the area. (Source: TVNZ)

Davis said he hopes the pou will reassure future generations that there is a strong Māori presence in the area.

"Kia kite ai ngā tai tamariki Māori katoa, he wahi Māori ano hoki tēnei (It's so that our Māori children can see, this is also a Māori place)."

Later on Thursday morning, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was welcomed onto Parliament grounds with a pōwhiri by mana whenua, the first to do so with the new pou.

By Kataraina Anneff

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriPolitics

