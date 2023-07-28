Health
1News

Nelson Hospital redevelopment gets $73 million boost

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
1:00pm
Nelson Hospital.

Nelson Hospital. (Source: 1News)

Nelson Hospital's redevelopment will receive a $73 million taxpayer-funded boost, the Government has announced.

It will bring the total cost of the project to more than $1 billion.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the funding would enable work to progress on plans for a new acute services and inpatient building.

The building would feature 255 beds, eight theatres and a larger emergency department, she said.

There are currently 161 beds and six theatres. The redevelopment will also seismically strengthen buildings and a refurbishment of existing buildings so they were "modern and fit for the future".

The new acute services building would be the first stage in a six phase $1.098b project which would take a decade.

Verrall said it was an "exciting project" which would provide a stronger health system for people in the top of the South Island.

“The current hospital is too small, the spaces are poorly configured and some parts are not up to earthquake standards.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

“The hospital will be modern and fit-for-purpose for patients and their whānau. Our health sector staff also deserve workspaces that enable them to provide the best care, and to be safe at work.”

She said another reason for the redevelopment was ensuring Nelson Hospital could provide care in the event of a significant earthquake on the Alpine Fault.

“It’s important that our facilities are resilient and can continue operating.

“It will also allow us to keep up with the region’s growing and ageing population by helping future-proof the centre of Nelson’s health network, providing accessible, quality health services for the community.”

Enabling works on the redevelopment are due to start mid-next year and construction in 2026.

“The development of Nelson Hospital is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth a total of $7.7 billion currently being planned and delivered nationwide as part of a programme to rebuild and strengthen New Zealand’s hospitals and health infrastructure," Verrall said.

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023HealthNelson

