Football Ferns full of belief for do-or-die World Cup game

The Football Ferns have been riding a wave of emotions this week after their 1-0 loss to the Philippines brought them back down to earth from World Cup euphoria.

But unlike previous World Cups, the Football Ferns are facing a new reality in their final pool game — a match where there's still everything to play for.

Results in Group A have created a tight race for the round of 16 with the Ferns and Switzerland facing off at the same time as Norway and the Philippines on Sunday to settle the score.

While the math can get complicated, the Football Ferns are keeping it simple — win and we're in.

"As a group we have shown already that we can do it," midfielder Annalie Longo said.

"There is a lot of belief there and man, I want to get out of this group."

Doing so would be more history for this New Zealand side as it would be their time making it out of the group stage of a World Cup – just a week after posting their first win at one.

If that wasn't enough motivation, fellow midfielder Olivia Chance said there was also another factor driving the side.

"We always have to enjoy the time together and enjoy time being in New Zealand," Chance said.

"A lot of us aren't here so I think we are a good group that has to have fun."

But on the other side is an unbeaten Switzerland who have taken notes from Wellington for Sunday's game in Dunedin.

"It's important to score early so you don't feel the pressure," Swiss forward Alisha Lehmann said.

"Because it's in New Zealand against New Zealand, it will be a very good game. I think they will come with everything they have and we need to expect a strong team."

Ironically, the Swiss are arguably more acclimatised for the game in the deep south, having based themselves in Ōtepoti.

Not to mention the game will actually be the Football Ferns' first time ever playing in Dunedin.

Despite that, Longo joked she still has a good idea of what they'll see.

"I'm expecting some jandals to come out," she said.

"Full stadium, some scarfies, maybe some Dunedin culture."

Summed up, Longo said she hopes for "a rowdy crowd".

Perhaps a stadium full of students is exactly the type of support — and emotions — the Football Ferns need to get them to knockout stages.