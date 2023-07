MetService has lifted its weather watches and warnings this morning, while the Desert Rd has reopened having earlier closed due to snow conditions.

Police were called at around 5.10am after a truck got stuck on the road due to ice. The road was closed until the truck was cleared. It reopened at around 11.30am.

Strong gales had been expected to hit central New Zealand and Canterbury's Banks Peninsula, but MetService said the risk had now passed.