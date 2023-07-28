New Zealand
Auckland Zoo 'delighted' at news of pregnant tiger

45 mins ago
Sumatran tiger Zayana and dad-to-be Ramah. (Source: Auckland Zoo). (Source: Auckland Zoo)

An ultrasound has revealed that Auckland Zoo's Sumatran tiger Zayana is six weeks pregnant.

Dad-to-be is five-year-old male Ramah, who Zayana has had two mating introductions since May this year.

The zoo posted to Instagram saying staff were "delighted" to share the news on the eve of International Tiger Day.

"It is thanks to an outstanding training programme that an ultrasound procedure (the only way to 100% confirm a tiger pregnancy) has been so skilfully and successfully achieved.

"It’s so cool that we can do a procedure like this on Zayana that’s just part of her training sessions and doesn’t require her having to undergo a general anaesthetic, which is not advisable for pregnant animals."

The zoo's carnivore deputy team leader Nick Parashchak said Zayana was very cooperative with the ultrasound and was rewarded with meat and pet milk.

"There was no guarantee we’d get a result, especially as we were working within a limited space and could only get to one side of her belly. But with Zayana lying down on the training chute ledge - with the help of our expert vet, Dr An Pas, our educated guess with the probe on Tuesday clearly proved spot on!"

Parashchak said that while they're excited about the pregnancy, Zayana still has to carry to term and have no birthing difficulties.

"All going well, Zayana would give birth in September, however it wouldn’t be until closer to Christmas before she would bring her cub(s) into our Lowlands habitat."

This is the second time in Auckland Zoo’s history that there's been a breeding pair of tigers.

"It’s an incredible opportunity and privilege for us all to experience and learn more about these extraordinary big cats of which there are now fewer than 400 remaining in Sumatra," the zoo said.

