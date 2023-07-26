Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Zuckerburg earns Jiu Jitsu blue belt in warning to Musk

22 mins ago
Weeks after saying he accepted rival billionaire Elon Musk’s cage fight challenge, Mark Zuckerberg has earned a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Weeks after saying he accepted rival billionaire Elon Musk’s cage fight challenge, Mark Zuckerberg has earned a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Mark Zuckerberg has earned a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu after accepting Elon Musk’s cage fight challenge.

The 39-year-old Meta boss took to his Instagram to announce his progress in the martial art amid talk he and Twitter owning billionaire Elon, 52, could face off at Rome’s Colosseum.

He captioned a post showing him wearing his blue belt alongside his 46-year-old coach Dave Camarillo: “Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th degree black belt. Honoured to be promoted to compete at blue belt for Guerrilla San Jose team.

“You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you.”

Dave also thanked Mark, saying he was “absolutely honoured” to have been supported by the tech titan.

The fight expert added: “Thank you for your support and your amazing display of discipline!”

Elon challenged Mark to a cage fight earlier this year, with UFC chief Dana White saying the pair’s fight was a “dead serious” event.

Elon had tweeted on 20 June bragging he was “up for a cage match if (Mark) is”, prompting his Facebook CEO rival to reply on Instagram by telling Elon to “send me the location”.

The Tesla boss, who last year bought Twitter for US$44 billion, also used his fight challenge to hit out at Mark’s plan to launch the rival app Threads.

He tweeted: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Threads has been branded a ‘Twitter Killer’ amid fierce animosity between the rival billionaires, with chef Gordon Ramsay, 56, and singer Shakira, 46, among the first celebrities to sign up.

Mark said about the platform: “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Elon this week changed Twitter’s trademark blue bird logo to an X, and has been slammed for his bid to charge users for its tick verification and transform it into a subscription-based app.

EntertainmentTechnologyCombat Sports

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dies at 81

Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dies at 81

He won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983 and was considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.

Thu, Jun 8

Watch: Wētā Workshop unleashes NZ's first 3D digital billboard

Watch: Wētā Workshop unleashes NZ's first 3D digital billboard

Travellers at Wellington Airport are the first to experience giant animatronic troll Jeff causing havoc.

Fri, Jun 2

0:51

Six60, L.A.B, Taylor Swift top NZ's Spotify charts for 2022

Six60, L.A.B, Taylor Swift top NZ's Spotify charts for 2022

December 1, 2022

2:46

'Nightmare' for Rockstar as Grand Theft Auto 6 footage leaks

'Nightmare' for Rockstar as Grand Theft Auto 6 footage leaks

September 19, 2022

Hilary and Jeremy test out Sky City's latest thrilling attraction

Hilary and Jeremy test out Sky City's latest thrilling attraction

June 7, 2022

3:28

Spotify, Tinder use secret AI to influence users

Spotify, Tinder use secret AI to influence users

June 1, 2022

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

'80% loss': Businesses disrupted near Auckland CBD sinkhole

0:22

'80% loss': Businesses disrupted near Auckland CBD sinkhole

10 mins ago

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

22 mins ago

Zuckerburg earns Jiu Jitsu blue belt in warning to Musk

Zuckerburg earns Jiu Jitsu blue belt in warning to Musk

23 mins ago

Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps swimming record at world champs

Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps swimming record at world champs

40 mins ago

Renters to pay $3000 more this year than in 2022

2:11

Renters to pay $3000 more this year than in 2022

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6