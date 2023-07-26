Cricket
1News

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

3:28pm

The Black Caps won't be the only Kiwis taking to the field at the upcoming ODI World Cup with Christchurch-born Logan van Beek punching a ticket to India too.

The Wellington allrounder made history with the Netherlands at this month's qualification tournament in Zimbabwe that included a record-breaking super over win against the West Indies.

After the Dutch tied the West Indies’ score of 374 with their reply, Van Beek was sent out to bat for the Netherlands’ over and he delivered a stunner, smashing 30 runs off the six balls.

Then, defending that impressive total, van Beek snared the game-winning wickets on back-to-back balls during the West Indies’ super over to end the game.

"I felt eerily calm throughout the whole thing,” he recalled to 1News.

“It wasn't until I was putting my bowling boots on for the super over I was like, ‘ok, 30 runs… I think that's good’?”

Good is an understatement. The total is the highest score by a player or team in an international super over.

And better yet, it gave the Netherlands their maiden win over the West Indies – another team van Beek has close ties to.

Logan van Beek celebrates a wicket.

Logan van Beek celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

The 32-year-old is the grandson of Simpson Guillen – a dual-international wicketkeeper with the Windies and New Zealand in the 1950s.

"Even the West Indies boys afterwards were saying you have to play for us now," he joked.

Van Beek is indeed eligible for the West Indies but he’s also capable of playing for the Black Caps and that is still a thought on his mind.

“The good thing with the Netherlands being an associate team is that I'm still eligible to play for New Zealand so that door is always open.”

But it was the Dutch who came knocking first in 2012 and after being overlooked in Aotearoa for so long, he's now looking forward to playing at a World Cup in orange.

“I feel so lucky to have that but also feel the responsibility to make the most of it.

“In a couple of months’ time we're going to go against the best in the world. It's surreal but we’ve got to get used to it.”

CricketCricket World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Black Caps to face England in opening World Cup fixture

Black Caps to face England in opening World Cup fixture

New Zealand's opener against England will bring back memories of the heartbreaking 2019 final.

Wed, Jun 28

Wellington's Van Beek stars for Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Wellington's Van Beek stars for Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Wellington allrounder Logan van Beek was the star with bat and ball as he helped the Netherlands to a dramatic win over the West Indies at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe.

Tue, Jun 27

2:01

Black Caps skipper Williamson hasn't shut door on Cricket World Cup

Black Caps skipper Williamson hasn't shut door on Cricket World Cup

Mon, Jun 26

2:04

Black Caps lose another key figure for Cricket World Cup

Black Caps lose another key figure for Cricket World Cup

Wed, Jun 14

Kane Williamson likely to miss World Cup with ruptured ACL

Kane Williamson likely to miss World Cup with ruptured ACL

Thu, Apr 6

'It's embarrassing' - White Ferns collapse again at World Cup

'It's embarrassing' - White Ferns collapse again at World Cup

Tue, Feb 14

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Sydney lawyer shot outside home in targeted attack

Sydney lawyer shot outside home in targeted attack

26 mins ago

BREAKING

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

0:34

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

29 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

3:28pm

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

2:09

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

3:20pm

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6