Swarbrick's new bill aims to 'weed out' Healthy Homes 'cowboys'

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick's new member's bill is aimed at ensuring landlords comply with Healthy Homes standards, something she says is a "wild west".

Swarbrick told 1News Healthy Homes standards - which were brought in by the Government in 2019 - were in effect "largely voluntary" for landlords, and relied on tenants to raise issues through the Tenancy Tribunal.

She said the bill, the Residential Tenancies (Healthy Homes Certification Scheme) Amendment Bill, would compel all landlords to comply with the certification, and ensure certifiers' authorisation was regulated.

Landlords would also have to provide proof of certification at the beginning of every tenancy, and renew it every four years, at a cost of about $150 to $300.

Certification would also cover obligations under other laws and regulations, such as the Building Act, and smoke alarms and other fire and emergency legislation - something Swarbrick said was particularly important in the wake of the Loafer's Lodge fire in Wellington earlier this year.

Swarbrick said it "deals with a bit of the wild west" of the implementation and compliance of Healthy Homes standards.

Asked about the compulsion of landlords to comply with the standards, she said "that's kind of the point" of her member's bill - the rules were not currently particularly enforced.

Anyone could certify a property under the rules, she said - including the landlord.

"It just makes the system work more efficiently [and helps] weed out the cowboys."

“The Government currently has no real world data on how many private rental properties are Healthy Homes Standard compliant.

"They have no idea how many landlords have self-verified exclusions to those standards.

"They have no idea whether the companies holding themselves out as verifying these standards are doing rigorous checks. These systemic failures are precisely how renters fall through the cracks and end up in our hospitals with preventable illnesses from cold, damp homes."

She said her bill "fixes these issues once and for all".

The member's bill ballot - which is drawn from a biscuit tin in Parliament - allows all MPs a chance to introduce a bill, provided it is drawn from the ballot in a draw system.

Swarbrick said the Government could circumvent that by adopting "this obvious, evidence-based" bill as a Government bill.

Last year, Swarbrick's questioning of associate minister of housing Poto Williams revealed the Government could not answer how many rental properties had been assessed by third parties nor landlords themselves as meeting Healthy Homes standards.

It also revealed the Government did not collect data on whether rental properties were compliant with Healthy Homes standards, with Williams responding: "It is the landlord’s obligation to ensure they are meeting their obligations under the [law]. Tenancy Services routinely assesses landlords and property management companies for their compliance with tenancy laws".

Landlords who don’t meet their obligations under the Healthy Homes standards are in breach of the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 and may be liable for exemplary damages of up to $7,200.

All private rentals must comply with the law by mid-2025.

Former Housing Minister Nick Smith announced plans to develop and trial a housing warrant of fitness scheme for state homes in 2014, but did not extend it, fearing costs for landlords would be passed on to tenants.

A study released in 2015 by the Sapere Research Group used Building Research Association of New Zealand data to conclude the benefits of enforcing a warrant of fitness scheme outweighed the cost of compliance - about $653 million at the time. It also found the total benefits of reduced accidents and improved health would be about $987 billion.