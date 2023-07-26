Preschool teacher censured after hitting boy, 3, in the head

A Christchurch ECE teacher has been reprimanded after hitting a three-year-old child in the head "using her knuckles".

Nora Fa'amelea Lepaila worked at Tino e Tasi Preschool at the time of the incident. She has since resigned.

"On or about 21 August 2020, Ms Lepaila asked Child A to share a toy with Child B," a decision from the Teaching Council Disciplinary Tribunal explains. "Child A did not do so despite Ms Lepaila repeating his name six or seven times."

This happened outside, and Lepaila then took Child A's hand and led them into a room called the Lupe room inside the preschool.

"Once inside she hit Child A on the head with her knuckles," the decision reads.

"The hit made a knocking noise that was heard by Teacher A, who did not see the incident but was also in the Lupe room.

"Soon after the incident Child A told Teacher B 'Nora sasa me'."

"Sasa" means "hit" in Samoan. Teacher A and Teacher B both said the child was upset after the incident.

Lepaila admitted hitting the child on the head during an investigation by the preschool — but she'd previously denied it twice.

"Ms Lepaila has now reflected on the incident and has decided not to defend the charge," the decision read.

The Council's Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) said the incident constituted serious misconduct.

"The CAC points particularly to the fact the force used by the respondent was enough for Teacher A, who was in the same room, to hear the hitting as a knocking sound, and to upset Child A to the verge of tears," the decision reads.

"The CAC submits that reasonable members of the public would conclude that the reputation and good standing of the teaching profession is lowered when a teacher hits a child as a form of punishment."

In response, Lepaila said "this was a brief and isolated incident".

"Child A settled after the incident and remained at the kindergarten," she submitted.

"There is no evidence [the child's] wellbeing was affected long term, and that there is any likelihood of further harm."

Ultimately, the Tribunal found that the charge amounted to serious conduct.

"The Tribunal acknowledges that the conduct is a one-off incident," the decision reads.

"Nonetheless, it was an extremely serious and concerning incident.

"It is never acceptable to hit a child, and teachers must find a way to deal with stressors, and/or challenging behaviours, which does not in any way involve force," the decision added.

Lepaila was censured under section 500(1)(b) of the Education and Training Act 2020, must now complete a course on managing child behaviours, and must notify employers of the Tribunal's decision for the next two years.

She must also pay over $3000 in costs.