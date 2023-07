Police are warning the public to avoid a street in Masterton due to reports of an unexploded ordinance.

A police spokesperson said the Defence Force was now responding to the incident at a business on Ngaumutawa Road.

"A cordon in place around a business premises on Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton while police and Defence Force respond to a report of unexploded ordnance at the premises.

"Please avoid the area until the cordon is lifted," they said in a statement.