Rugby
1News

Former All Black Crotty back with Canterbury for NPC season

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
2:04pm
Ryan Crotty back in Canterbury colours.

Ryan Crotty back in Canterbury colours. (Source: Photosport)

Fresh off his surprise naming in Canterbury's squad for this year's NPC, former All Black Ryan Crotty reported for media duties with a big grin on his face and jokes at the ready.

"No translator?" he asked.

"That's good — this should take five minutes instead of 20!"

Long interviews have been a part of the midfielder's post-All Blacks career with his rugby taking him to Japan after 2019 to play for the Kubota Spears.

But with his contract in Japan ending, Crotty has made his way back to New Zealand to add to his 68 Canterbury caps having previously spent some time this season training with the Crusaders late in their campaign as injury cover for David Havili.

The 34-year-old said that short return to his old Super Rugby club helped lead to his provincial homecoming.

"I'd just got back from Japan and I was really just focused on spending time with my family and just enjoying time with my daughters and wife," Crotty began.

"Then we were walking down to the coffee shop one day and [Crusaders backs coach] Jimmy Marshall saw us and the next thing I know there was a DM saying, 'could you come down to training for the Crusaders?'

"I think it was just through that — I got back to playing club rugby and was loving playing for Brighton.

"The body is feeling good and I was only too happy to come back and be part of Canterbury."

Ryan Crotty looks on during a match for the Kubota Spears.

Ryan Crotty looks on during a match for the Kubota Spears. (Source: Photosport)

Crotty isn't the only old face returning to the red and blacks though with Ben Funnell [80 caps] and Luke Romano [70] also named in the squad.

At this point in his career though, the 48-Test All Black is more focused on the younger faces in the squad.

"The part of rugby I enjoy most is the connecting and making friendships and working hard towards team goals," he said.

"If I can connect with some young boys and pass on some experience and help them out in any way possible, that's what I'm really excited to be doing."

Crotty added while his return to Canterbury was perhaps surprising, finishing up in Japan was always the plan with "other options" on the table but none of them comparing to coming back to New Zealand.

"We've got two young ones and it was hard being away from them," he said.

"My focus was just to get back to my family and that means Christchurch for now.

"I'm just really happy to be home."

RugbyChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Farah Palmer Cup champs Canterbury get their first full-time paid coach

Farah Palmer Cup champs Canterbury get their first full-time paid coach

Jimmy Sinclair appointed to role which includes helping to grow the wider women's game in the community.

Wed, May 10

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

For over 40 years, All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has been part of Sydenham Rugby Club and it was where he earned his very first coaching job.

Wed, Apr 19

1:15

7 All Blacks went to the same rural primary school - but how?

7 All Blacks went to the same rural primary school - but how?

December 6, 2022

South Canterbury taking professional approach to Heartland final

South Canterbury taking professional approach to Heartland final

October 21, 2022

1:57

New All Black Fletcher Newell carrying on Rangiora legacy

New All Black Fletcher Newell carrying on Rangiora legacy

July 28, 2022

2:02

Former England halfback Heinz back in Christchurch club colours

Former England halfback Heinz back in Christchurch club colours

July 2, 2022

1:21

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

BREAKING

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

0:34

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

28 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

3:28pm

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

2:09

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

3:20pm

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

3:07pm

3 dead at Colorado campsite were family living 'off the grid'

3 dead at Colorado campsite were family living 'off the grid'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6