Bomb reported in Masterton 'discovered to be inert' - NZDF

The Defence Force (NZDF) was called in to defuse what appeared to be a mortar bomb in Masterton earlier today.

The item has since been "discovered to be inert".

A spokesperson for the NZDF said the item looked like a "mortar bomb".

"An explosive ordnance disposal team responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand Police in Masterton today where an item was identified that looked like a mortar bomb. The item was investigated and discovered to be inert," they said.

At about 10am, cordons were moved into position as police warned the public to avoid Ngaumutawa Road due to a "report of an unexploded ordinance" at a business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said earlier: "A cordon in place around a business premises on Ngaumutawa Road while police and NZDF respond to a report of unexploded ordnance at the premises."