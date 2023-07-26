10 arrested as drug operations shut down in Akl, Hawke's Bay

Nine people, who police describe as being part of a "million-dollar drug ring", were arrested across Hawke’s Bay and Auckland last week.

The arrests come after police carried out a number of search warrants in the two regions on Friday, resulting in the seizure of drugs and guns.

Alongside the searches, police stopped a vehicle on State Highway 5, where they seized 10kg of cannabis.

Overall, 30kg of cannabis, a "quantity of MDMA and cocaine", and $200,000 were seized by police.

Some of the cash seized by police in the bust. (Source: Supplied)

Three guns were also found, including a pump-action shotgun.

Four properties, eight vehicles and valuable assets, including gold, were discovered in the busts.

Nine people were arrested and are facing a variety of charges, including possession of cannabis for supply, possession of MDMA for supply and possession of cocaine as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

One of the vehicles seized by police during the raids. (Source: Supplied)

Eastern police arrested six people, aged between 27 and 65 — all set to appear in the Napier District Court on Wednesday, August 9.

In Auckland, three were arrested — aged between 22 and 67. They are set to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday, August 16.

Police said the arrests and seizures come after an ongoing investigation in Hawke's Bay over "several months".

"The amount of money they are making and the assets they are collecting are concerning," Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy said.

Police shut down West Auckland gang's meth operation

This morning, police said they successfully "shut down" a methamphetamine operation linked to the Head Hunters.

A series of search warrants were carried out across West Auckland before dawn this morning, with police seizing drugs, cash and a gun.

Four properties were searched across Henderson, Massey and Ranui.

"During our search at a property on Edmonton Road, we have come across a full clandestine laboratory used to manufacture methamphetamine," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Raymond Sunkel said.

"Packaged methamphetamine was also located, which would have gone on to be sold and distributed amongst the community.

"A large amount of cash was also found and is still being processed."

A 54-year-old man associated with the Head Hunters was arrested. He's been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession for supply of methamphetamine and possession of equipment for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The man appeared in the Waitākere District Court earlier this afternoon.

Police, searching two properties in Massey, found "additional equipment used in producing methamphetamine and a small quantity of GBL".

"Police arrested a woman at Huruhuru Road for breaching her bail conditions, and she is also being put before the court," Sunkel said.

"Meanwhile, we also located a loaded pistol and a stolen vehicle in Ranui."

Police believe further arrests are likely to come as inquiries go on.

"Police are continuing to keep the pressure on gang members and their associates by targeting and disrupting illegal activity they may be involved in as part of Operation Cobalt," Sunkel said.