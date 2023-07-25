New Zealand
1News

Wind warning for Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning

4:16pm
Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Commuters travelling on Auckland's Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning may face some delays as strong winds are expected to hit the region.

Expected gusts between 70 and 85km/h have led to an amber alert being issued for the bridge, meaning speeds may be reduced, and some lanes may close.

The alert will last for 10 hours tomorrow, starting at 1am and ending at 11am.

Unless the warning is downgraded, the bridge will have four lanes going both ways tomorrow.

"Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge," Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

"Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring Route on state highways 16 and 18."

It comes as a number of strong wind watches are in place for parts of the country tomorrow and Thursday.

Part of Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and part of Waikato are under the watch from 1am to 11am tomorrow.

Coastal areas from Tokomaru Bay to Wairoa are covered by the watch from 7am to 7pm tomorrow.

Down south, Dunedin and North Otago are under a strong wind watch from 6am to 3pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Clutha and part of Southland, including Stewart Island, are covered by the watch from 11pm tomorrow to 1pm on Thursday.

MetService warned winds in these areas may approach severe gale in exposed places.

New ZealandWeather NewsAucklandTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aged care residents caught up in Sylvia Park food court gang fight

Aged care residents caught up in Sylvia Park food court gang fight

Nurse Shireen Abdulla said one of the men had a knife and she tried to protect her vulnerable elderly residents as chairs went flying.

43 mins ago

0:17

Two men with gang links in wild food court fight at Sylvia Park mall

Two men with gang links in wild food court fight at Sylvia Park mall

Staff at a Michael Hill Jewellers store activated a fog cannon as the fight took place as a precaution.

2:21pm

0:17

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

1:53pm

0:22

Patched Head Hunter arrested after meth, firearm seized

Patched Head Hunter arrested after meth, firearm seized

11:50am

Auckland Showgrounds guaranteed until at least 2028 with new lease

Auckland Showgrounds guaranteed until at least 2028 with new lease

11:07am

'Loving heart' - Samoan mother mourns Auckland shooting victim

'Loving heart' - Samoan mother mourns Auckland shooting victim

9:26am

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Live: Football Ferns vs Philippines, Women's FIFA World Cup

Live: Football Ferns vs Philippines, Women's FIFA World Cup

9 mins ago

BBC apologises for 'inappropriate' question to Morocco captain

BBC apologises for 'inappropriate' question to Morocco captain

29 mins ago

World champion USA team impressed by Football Ferns' buzz

0:53

World champion USA team impressed by Football Ferns' buzz

37 mins ago

Lienert-Brown hungry for comeback after suspension for high hit

Lienert-Brown hungry for comeback after suspension for high hit

43 mins ago

Aged care residents caught up in Sylvia Park food court gang fight

0:17

Aged care residents caught up in Sylvia Park food court gang fight

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6