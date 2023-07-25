Wind warning for Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning

Commuters travelling on Auckland's Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning may face some delays as strong winds are expected to hit the region.

Expected gusts between 70 and 85km/h have led to an amber alert being issued for the bridge, meaning speeds may be reduced, and some lanes may close.

The alert will last for 10 hours tomorrow, starting at 1am and ending at 11am.

Unless the warning is downgraded, the bridge will have four lanes going both ways tomorrow.

"Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge," Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

"Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring Route on state highways 16 and 18."

It comes as a number of strong wind watches are in place for parts of the country tomorrow and Thursday.

Part of Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and part of Waikato are under the watch from 1am to 11am tomorrow.

Coastal areas from Tokomaru Bay to Wairoa are covered by the watch from 7am to 7pm tomorrow.

Down south, Dunedin and North Otago are under a strong wind watch from 6am to 3pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Clutha and part of Southland, including Stewart Island, are covered by the watch from 11pm tomorrow to 1pm on Thursday.

MetService warned winds in these areas may approach severe gale in exposed places.