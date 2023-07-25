Spotify to increase prices for premium subscriptions

Music streaming service Spotify is hiking its prices for premium subscriptions amid an evolving "market landscape".

From September, premium packages will rise for 53 territories, including New Zealand, the UK, Canada and the US.

Premium subscriptions for New Zealand users will rise from $15 per month to $17 per month for individual plans, and from $18.99 per month to $22.49 per month for duo.

Family plans will also rise from $22.50 per month to $25.99 per month, while student plans will be hiked from $7.49 per month to $8.99 per month.

On its website, the platform said "the market landscape has continued to evolve" since it launched in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notification from Spotify informing Premium users of the price hike. (Source: Screenshot )

"So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform."

Spotify Premium subscribers will have received a notification on the app informing them of the price increases.

It comes as the Sweden-based company last month laid off 200 employees from its podcasting division — around 2% of its global workforce.

It was followed by an earlier round of layoffs in January, which saw around 590 staff — or 6% of its staff worldwide — let go in a bid to reduce costs.