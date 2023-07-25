Patched Head Hunter arrested after meth, firearm seized

A patched Head Hunters gang member has been arrested after illicit drugs and a firearm were recovered in connection with a vehicle of interest.

The 35-year-old man was charged with possession and supply of methamphetamine and will appear in Manukau District Court today.

Counties Manukau police said they became aware of a vehicle of interest travelling through the district last night.

"The offender, a member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang, was observed travelling through the Manukau area before stopping an a property in Randwick Park."

Sergeant Rob Hunkin said police and the armed offenders squad then conducted an armed vehicle stop.

"The vehicle was searched and a large quantity of methamphetamine was located.

"The address the offender came from was also searched and a loaded firearm, ammunition and a large quantity of cash was located.

"This arrest is another example of the ongoing action we are taking to target this criminal activity by gang members seeking to profit from that harm."

Police are not ruling out further charges being laid.