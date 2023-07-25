BBC apologises for 'inappropriate' question to Morocco captain

The BBC has apologised for an "inappropriate" question one of its reporters asked Morocco's captain during a FIFA Women's World Cup media conference before the team's pool match against Germany.

Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak was asked a question by a BBC reporter about members of her team's sexuality.

"We know that gay marriage is illegal (in Morocco). Are there any gay players in the team, and what is it like for them?" the reporter quizzed Chebbak.

Chebbak wasn't given the opportunity to answer the question as it was shut down by a FIFA moderator.

"Sorry, this is a very political question, so we'll just stick to questions relating to football," the moderator interjected according to CNN.

The BBC reporter attempted to get the question through by saying: "No, it's not political."

"It's about people, it's got nothing to do with politics. Please let her answer the question."

The media conference moved on and was quickly wrapped up after a final question focused on the football.

The BBC has since apologised for the question, with a spokesperson telling CNN: "We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress."

Some reporters in the room felt the question was out of line and potentially put the Moroccan captain and players in a tricky situation.

"Asking a player about her teammates and whether they are gay and how it affects them when you know it is not permissible is bizarre and out of line. The captain cannot out players nor comment on policy because it could be dangerous for them, too," CBC reporter Shireen Ahmed wrote after the media conference.

"If reporting harms someone, it is not only unethical but dangerous."

Morocco went on to lose to Germany 6-0 in their first ever Women's World Cup match.