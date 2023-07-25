Football
1News

BBC apologises for 'inappropriate' question to Morocco captain

5:41pm
Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco is seen in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 .

Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco is seen in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 . (Source: Getty)

The BBC has apologised for an "inappropriate" question one of its reporters asked Morocco's captain during a FIFA Women's World Cup media conference before the team's pool match against Germany.

Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak was asked a question by a BBC reporter about members of her team's sexuality.

"We know that gay marriage is illegal (in Morocco). Are there any gay players in the team, and what is it like for them?" the reporter quizzed Chebbak.

Chebbak wasn't given the opportunity to answer the question as it was shut down by a FIFA moderator.

"Sorry, this is a very political question, so we'll just stick to questions relating to football," the moderator interjected according to CNN.

The BBC reporter attempted to get the question through by saying: "No, it's not political."

"It's about people, it's got nothing to do with politics. Please let her answer the question."

The media conference moved on and was quickly wrapped up after a final question focused on the football.

The BBC has since apologised for the question, with a spokesperson telling CNN: "We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress."

Some reporters in the room felt the question was out of line and potentially put the Moroccan captain and players in a tricky situation.

"Asking a player about her teammates and whether they are gay and how it affects them when you know it is not permissible is bizarre and out of line. The captain cannot out players nor comment on policy because it could be dangerous for them, too," CBC reporter Shireen Ahmed wrote after the media conference.

"If reporting harms someone, it is not only unethical but dangerous."

Morocco went on to lose to Germany 6-0 in their first ever Women's World Cup match.

FootballFIFA World CupSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

Join 1News for live coverage of this afternoon's Women's FIFA World Cup match between the Football Ferns and Philippines in Wellington.

8 mins ago

World champion USA team impressed by Football Ferns' buzz

World champion USA team impressed by Football Ferns' buzz

Captain Alex Morgan says excitement around the local team is difficult to miss near their Auckland base.

5:21pm

0:53

Watch: Stingray picks winner of Football Ferns' World Cup clash

Watch: Stingray picks winner of Football Ferns' World Cup clash

11:23am

1:10

Philippines aim to crash New Zealand's World Cup party

Philippines aim to crash New Zealand's World Cup party

8:40am

Ticket sales for FIFA World Cup on track to break record

Ticket sales for FIFA World Cup on track to break record

6:57am

Kiwi women's football pioneers amazed at how far game has come

Kiwi women's football pioneers amazed at how far game has come

5:00am

4:17

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

16 mins ago

Thunberg fined for disobeying police, restarts protest soon after

Thunberg fined for disobeying police, restarts protest soon after

30 mins ago

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

2:53

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

52 mins ago

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

2:42

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

6:21pm

Watch: Behaviour of whales in Western Aus catches expert attention

0:46

Watch: Behaviour of whales in Western Aus catches expert attention

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6