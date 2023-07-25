Business
Auckland Showgrounds guaranteed until at least 2028 with new lease

By Corazon Miller, 1News Reporter
59 mins ago
Cornwall Park Trust Board CEO Murray Reade, Dean Mulholland and Mark Frankham, both of the NZECC.

Cornwall Park Trust Board CEO Murray Reade, Dean Mulholland and Mark Frankham, both of the NZECC. (Source: Brett Phibbs)

One of Auckland's largest exhibition spaces, and home of the Royal Easter Show, has been guaranteed until at least 2028.

The Cornwall Park Trust Board today confirmed a new five-year-lease for the use of Auckland Showgrounds has been signed.

New Zealand Exhibition and Events Co (NZEEC), the interim operator, will continue on with its management.

The board's CEO Murray Reade says he was confident it was the best choice to run the iconic space through to 2028.

He says in the interim it's already established a track-record of running successful events at the showgrounds.

NZEEC's Mark Frankham says the deal would enable its continued use as a venue for large scale events, exhibitions and trade fairs.

"We are now able to offer assurance to event and exhibition holders across New Zealand."

At the start of the 20th century the land the showground sits on was gifted by Sir John Campbell to trustees who were to hold it in trust for public use. It's been in operation since 1911, with shows like the Royal Easter Show, the Baby Show and the Food Show all being held there over the years.

But the showground's future as an exhibition space had been in doubt after its previous owners went into liquidation in June 2021, as a result of the pandemic and increased rent.

It was taken over by the Cornwall Park Trust and early plans were to lease it out to an Auckland film studio. Those plans were cancelled after the High Court ruled against the proposal. The judge at the time said under current legislation film production on the site must be a secondary activity to larger events, exhibitions and trade fairs.

