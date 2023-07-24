Two Rotorua children missing from park found safe

Two Rotorua children who failed to return home from a trip to the park have been found safe and well.

Police said the 8 and 7-year-old had been reported missing from their Western Heights home.

The pair went to Park Road Reserve yesterday afternoon and didn’t return home.

"They were last seen at the park at around 2.30pm and were reported missing by whānau late last night," police said in a statement posted to the Bay of Plenty Police Facebook page.

Just before midday today, police announced the pair had been located.

"The two children reported missing in Rotorua have been located and are safe.

"Big thanks to everyone who got in touch with information and shared our original post."